Anxiety in pets is a very real thing. Mild anxiety in most dogs is common when it comes to day-to-day living, but when the anxiety starts to manifest itself into destructive or dangerous behavior to your dog or its surroundings, it becomes a problematic issue.
Anxiety in dogs comes in various forms. A survey in Finland received about 13,700 responses and from that survey showed that about 72.5% of all dogs showed at least one anxiety-related behavior. The most common forms of anxiety were found to be:
• Noise related sensitivity (such as thunder or fireworks)
• Anxiety of fear or aggression to other dogs
• Fear of strangers
• Separation anxiety
• Fear of new situations
The following are signs of possible anxiety:
• Excessive panting and drooling
• Shivering and shaking
• Tucked tail
• Pacing and inability to rest
• Hiding
• Excessive barking of vocalization
• Loss of control of urine or bowel movement
• Continuous tail chasing
The AKC recommends the following tips for managing your dog's anxiety:
Dealing with canine anxiety. In dogs, different anxieties can be triggered by different factors. Some things, such as proper socialization and basic obedience training, help a dog with their confidence. Although those are easier to accomplish when the dog is younger, it doesn't mean that older dogs cannot benefit from them.
Noise aversion. Many dogs (and cats!) suffer from a term called "noise aversion" or noise phobia. Noise phobia is a fear and anxiety exhibited upon hearing loud noises (like fireworks and thunder). This leads to stress, suffering and potentially destructive behavior to the environment or even to the dog itself. It is serious enough to be considered a medical condition if it worsens the quality of life for the pet. For many pets, the loud noises and bright flashes accompanying fireworks can be especially distressful. Now is the time to take steps to minimize your pet's stress during the July 4 celebrations. Remember that your pet is reacting to the noise out of fear and anxiety, so never punish your dog for their noise aversion signs, as that will only make your dog more fearful and anxious.
Plan ahead. When it comes to the most common anxiety, noise phobia, the best action is to plan. Contact your vet as far in advance of July 4th celebrations as possible to discuss what options there might be for your dog. Some medications require a physical exam before prescription. If you wait until the actual holiday, your vet will be closed, and the only alternative is an emergency clinic – where you will likely wait hours because your pet isn't experiencing a "medical" issue.
Fortunately, there are many options available to help your pet, as there has been an improvement in veterinary medicine with the types of medications that are offered for dogs with anxiety and noise phobia. Medications work well but need to be administered at least one to two hours before intended time of relief needed for them to work. Your veterinarian may also suggest other products to reduce your pet's anxiety during July 4th celebrations. Items such as anti-anxiety sweaters commonly known as "Thunder Shirts" can help your pet. Pheromones and other over-the-counter products may also help.
Keeping your pet safe. The following are tips for keeping your pet safe during July 4th celebrations:
Keep pets indoors and create a calm environment with soft music or a quiet radio or television program.
Walk your dog on a leash and before dark to avoid the worst of the noise.
Try not to leave your pet home alone. If you can't stay with them, have a family member, dog sitter or friend stay with them.
Do NOT leave your pet alone in the backyard. Even if you have a fenced yard, you should consider taking your dog outside on a leash to avoid it jumping a fence and running off in fear.
Make sure your dog is microchipped or has a permanent ID in case it does get loose. Keep your contact information up to date with the microchip company and make sure your pet has up-to-date collar tags.
Keep pets secure and away from open doors and windows.
It is important to state that any dog or cat exhibiting changes in behavior should not be assumed by the owner to be anxious. A veterinarian should evaluate the dog to make sure there are no underlying medical issues.
