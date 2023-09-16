With back-to-school here and summer ending, it's important to remember the ways in which we can spend time with our dogs.
The American Kennel Club shares the following tips for ensuring you spend some quality time with your pooch:
• Get outdoors. Spending time outside is always a good way to celebrate with your canine companion. An urban trial, a park or hikes in your area are all good options to explore. Always check in with your veterinarian to make sure your dog is in good health. And if hiking, don't forget a collapsible water dish, water, and snacks.
• Show some love. There's no better way to spend quality time with your canine companion that to show them some love. Dogs, just like humans, require love and attention to thrive. Always make your dog feel at home.
• Learn something new. Dog sports are great exercise and a great way to deeply bond with your pup. There are sports for all dogs to enjoy and plenty of opportunities to get involved. You can be proud of accomplishing the goals you set together, whether you are training just for fun or to compete.
• Responsible dog ownership. It's always important to be continuously reflecting on the joy and responsibility of owning a dog. Owning a dog is a huge commitment. Think about the ways you practice responsible dog ownership and care for the well-being of your dog.
--
Get your dog's coat,
paws ready for fall
From cracked paw pads to pollen to sun-bleached fur; your dog might need some post-summer TLC.
The American Kennel Club offers a few simple ways to tend to your pup's coat and paws after months in the sizzling summer sun:
• Scorched paw pads. The overheated sidewalks and sticky asphalt may have left your pups paws dry, chapped, cracked or even injured. To soothe these irritations, rub some petroleum jelly on their pads and make sure to distract them with a chew toy immediately after. Paw balm, available at most pet stores, is a less greasy option and provides protection in the summer weather as well as winter. If your dog's paw pads have actual cracks, try antibiotic ointment or gel. In the case of bleeding, red streaks or pus, take your dog to the veterinarian to be treated.
• Sun-bleached coat. Do not worry if your dog's coat looks a little worn out or faded; the damage is not permanent. Those bleached hairs will eventually fall out and your dog's original color will grow back in. To speed up this process, it is best to bathe and brush your dog regularly. It is a good idea to check your dog's ears for signs of pain, excess moisture, wax buildup, redness or irritation.
• Pollen residue. Just as our pollen allergies can linger after summertime, so can your pup's. Pollen may be making its way into your house on your dog's coat and can manifest as rashes on their skin. Give your dog a thorough bath to help minimize pollen in the house and its effects on both you and your pup. Be sure to use a gentle, hypoallergenic dog-friendly shampoo and rinse well.
• Prevent fleas and ticks. Just because summer is over does not mean you and your pup are safe from fleas and ticks. They can thrive in cold environments as well, so it is just as important to stay on top of your dog's treatment all year round.
— For additional tips on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.
