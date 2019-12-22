’Tis the season … for shopping. Indeed, there is still time to do that last-minute Christmas shopping. There are bargains galore out there just for the taking! Gardening tools, gardening books and special seeds are all appropriate for a well-rounded wish list and are readily available in many local shopping venues.
As for me, my shopping is complete. I confess to taking the easy way out with my kids and grandkids; a few carefully selected wrapped gifts and gift cards will surely be acceptable. However, the wife gets a little more consideration, and the result is a few shiny baubles in her stocking for the big morning.
Last year, I told Santa I wanted an 8-by-10 greenhouse — and I have been assembling the 8-inch-by-10-inch model greenhouse and all the accent pieces ever since. Santa and I had a failure to communicate, so this year I was very specific on the wish list — just a few more days until the great reveal!
'Tis the Season … for planting. Yes, planting! Those beautiful spring blooming bulbs probably should be in the ground by now. However, it may still be appropriate to plant bulbs if: (1) the ground is not frozen hard at planting time and (2) the soil at the planting site is not a quagmire of mud at this point. When either (1) or (2) no longer apply, it is best to wait until early spring to put those bulbs in the ground.
In the meantime, store them in a cool, dry place. It might also be “salad planting time” as I call it — greens such as mustard greens and micro greens, as well as onions, can be planted if conditions (soil temperature and moisture) are favorable. Finally, woody shrubs can be planted if (1) they are in a dormant state and (2) the soil is tillable and not a muddy mess. See “Planting and Establishing Woody Landscape Plants” at aces.edu for more.
'Tis the season … for planning. It warms this old engineer’s heart to sit down and make a sketch of my garden space and dream of what to plant where and when. Coincidental with this planning activity, one might also focus on maintenance of the space to be planted next spring. The publication “Winter Maintenance for Gardens and Flower Beds” found at aces.edu will lead you down a path of worthwhile activities to help prepare for a healthy and productive growing season next spring and beyond.
One of the most enjoyable parts of planning for next spring is the opportunity to comb over all those catalogs that seem to arrive around this time of year — whether for the flower bed or the vegetable garden, you can view the illustrations and dream of the perfect combination for your yard. And, in my mind at least, everything I plant from those catalogs is going to look exactly like the photographs when they grow!
‘Tis the season … for counting our blessings. At the risk of entering the Hallmark Movie Zone, I just want to remind everyone of how lucky we are to live in a place that protects our freedoms and offers untold opportunities. Having traveled to many parts of the globe during my working career, I can assure you we are blessed to be where we can work, play and worship according to our personal preference and without interference from others.
Merry Christmas everyone!
