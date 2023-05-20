Philanthropy-Churches-Housing

This image provided by Lloyd Wolf shows the demolition of Arlington Presbyterian Church in Arlington, Va., in 2016. In its place now stands Gilliam Place, a six-story affordable housing complex with 173 apartments. [LLOYD WOLF VIA AP]

 Lloyd Wolf

The crowd that prayed together at Arlington Presbyterian Church's Sunday worship service had dwindled from more than 100 to a few dozen. Donations dropped, and for years, congregation members grappled with how to reinvent their nearly century-old Northern Virginia church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.