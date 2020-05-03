Empty soccer fields, softball stadiums, performance venues and art centers, spaces that during a typical spring would be filled with fans and audiences generating money and excitement in Morgan County, now serve as a reminder of the negative blow dealt to the community's economy and quality of life.
Since the coronavirus upended life in mid-March, north Alabama has seen the postponement or cancellation of concerts at the Princess Theatre, regional sports tournaments and city festivals.
"This is supposed to be the busy season. The impact of the coronavirus has been devastating," said Danielle Gibson, director of Decatur Morgan Tourism.
Across the world, the hospitality, tourism and entertainment sectors are suffering substantial financial loses due to the pandemic, which caused local, state and national leaders to issue stay-at-home orders.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, of the nation's more than 700,000 job losses in March, more than two-thirds occurred in the hospitality industry. Hotels, on average, are operating at 20% capacity. Locally, hotels have been reporting an occupancy rate of 15% since mid-March, said Tami Reist, director of Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourism.
With empty hotel rooms comes a decrease in tourism dollars.
In Morgan County, that could translate into a loss of thousands of dollars. In 2018, the lodging tax in Morgan County generated more than $1 million in revenue and, overall, tourists spent more than $252 million here.
"Tourism is far-reaching. While you may come to Decatur for one thing, you might also visit our attractions, such as Point Mallard water park, the Cook Museum and the Carnegie, eat at our restaurants, shop at our stores and fuel up at our gas stations," Gibson said. "Tourism is not just about hotels. It affects everything."
In March, April and May, Decatur has seen the cancellation of the Daikin Festival and the first month of Concerts by the River and the postponement of Dragon Boat races, sports tournaments and the Bruce Hornsby concert. Combined, more than 30,000 people would have attended those events. The opening of the Point Mallard water park also has been delayed, and it attracted more than 150,000 people in both 2017 and 2018.
"Beyond economics, this also effects a community's quality of life," Reist said. "When you can't have these events that communities come out for, it impacts you socially."
What the future holds for the tourism industry remains murky. While experts predict business travel will start to return in August, leisure travel will be constrained. Rather than weeklong vacations hundreds of miles away, leisure travelers may opt for staycations. Made popular in 2008 after the economic downturn, staycations refer to vacations taken locally.
"When people start getting out there, we think they're going to want to drive places. We may see a lot of people from Birmingham, Huntsville or Muscle Shoals coming to Decatur," Gibson said.
Interactive promotion
Through interactive and virtual experiences, tourism groups are finding ways to promote their cities, towns and staycation opportunities.
In Morgan County, that took the form of ArmchairMoCo.com. Created and donated by the Decatur marketing company Red Sage, ArmchairMoCo.com features virtual concerts, tours of art centers, scavenger hunts, history and science lessons and visits to local restaurants and shops.
"Seeing all of the content being created made me proud of my community. I was also afraid that if this information did not have a place to live, it would get lost," said Ellen Didier, owner of Red Sage. "Having a site like this could whet someone's appetite to come and visit when life returns to normal. The other piece is there are a lot of people who can't travel and who can't go out and explore; this helps connect them to their community."
The website features Decatur Morgan County's #MoCoCares video series, which included health tips from a local nurse, baking a pizza at Mellow Mushroom, line dancing, cooking at The Cupboard, kayaking local creeks and growing a natural dye garden.
"Right now, part of our mission statement is being a community cheerleader and showcasing all the neat places here," Gibson said. "We want to be a resource for the community."
The site also includes science lessons at the Cook Museum of Natural Science, fun facts with historian David Breland, tours of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center and concerts at the Princess Theatre.
"I have been thrilled in seeing how we can take music and we can livestream it and we can sit in our homes and listen to concerts," Reist said.
Preparation for reopening
When the coronavirus interrupted the Princess Theatre's series of shows, the performance arts center in downtown Decatur launched a Virtual Listening Room. The series, which featured local and regional entertainers, culminated on Saturday and received more than 26,000 views. The entertainer with the most donations will perform live in the Princess's Listening Room.
"What is so cool is that we have had donations coming from Colorado, Maine, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New York, Texas, Arizona, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The Princess Theatre is not only getting views from all over the United States, but also all over Europe," said Mary McDonald, director of the Princess Theatre.
Looking forward, the Princess is focused on upcoming shows, including the Bruce Hornsby concert rescheduled for December. The sold-out concert included ticket buyers from Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
"We now need to start focusing on promotion for our fall shows and figuring out how to ensure we have a safe venue for people to come visit once this pandemic passes or slows down," McDonald said.
Showing how hotels and venues are offering clean, safe spaces is essential for the tourism industry, Reist said.
"We are seeing that people don't want to be around crowds. People are going to be more cautious. The biggest thing is getting people over that fear," Reist said. "What it's going to take is creating the content to show the safety and cleaning mechanisms in place that says, 'Hey, you're OK to come to Alabama.' "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.