Two Morgan County churches will hand out free boxes of food this week.
El Shaddai Church Ministries, 271 Old Trinity Road in Decatur, will distribute boxes of produce from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hartselle’s Daystar Church, 1010 Nance Ford Road, will give away boxes containing meat, vegetables, fruit, cheese, butter and milk on Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to noon.
