A deep, ominous voice coming from a man dressed in all black and a full skull-like mask opens the trailer promoting the new TV series “Black Shero.” Behind the voice and mask of the villain Titan is Decatur native Reggie Jackson.
“It’s a bit weird playing a villain because, if you know me, I am the exact opposite of a bad guy. At least I think I am,” Jackson said with a laugh.
A personal trainer and public speaker by day, Jackson, a veteran of the U.S. Army, plays the role of Titan in the new DemiTV superhero series “Black Shero,” which premieres March 19.
“I like to think of my character as a Bruce Wayne and Batman type,” the 50-year-old Jackson said. “By day, I’m Caleb Cain Washington, the director of a boys’ club that helps at-risk children in the community. But my alter ego, when I’m doing terrorist activities and causing mayhem in the city, that’s me as Titan.”
Jackson, who started appearing on TV 20 years ago as part of Suzie Wiley’s “Valley Happenings” show in Decatur, did not audition for the role of Titan. Huntsville resident Demetrius Malone, the “Black Shero” creator and visionary behind DemiTV, sought out Jackson for the role.
“I knew I wanted to work with Reggie. He had guest starred on a talk show I worked on four or five years ago. I loved his energy and what he represented. He was such an empowering person. I wanted that energy to be part of this project. I knew he would be absolutely perfect for the role of Titan and he surpassed my expectations,” Malone said.
The eight-episode series follows Tammy Townsend, who, after attending a costume party dressed as a superhero defended her best friend from an attack by a group of thugs. Dubbed “Black Shero” by the Internet, Townsend becomes the arch enemy of Titan, who has stolen warheads from the U.S. Army.
The desire to challenge stereotypes and spotlight a strong, independent, confident woman spurred Malone to write the series.
“There are very few plus-sized, full-figured women in lead roles and we absolutely never see one as a superhero. I wanted to use this platform to challenge the narratives we’ve adopted about one another. I wrote this show because I wanted to change narratives about Black women and about women in general,” Malone said.
For the role of Black Shero, Malone tapped Dionne Reeves-Grubbs of Huntsville.
“When I began writing the series four years ago, I struggled to find the lead role. Then I finally found Dionne,” Malone said. “After Reggie and Dionne were doing their fight scenes, they talked about how they were both 50. It blew my mind because they would go through six to seven hours of rehearsal and fight choreography a day. It was mind-blowing to me.”
While the fight scenes posed a challenge, the hardest scene for Jackson spotlights his acting, and not physical, skills.
“The hardest scene I had to do was a scene where I get hurt really bad and I had to pretend like I was dying,” Jackson said. “That’s really hard to do because I’m sitting there looking at a person who is grieving. I just burst out laughing.”
Jackson sees the role of Titan as an opportunity to prove himself as an actor.
“Everything I’ve been doing on TV for the last 20 years has been preparing me for this moment. I’ve been in two movies as an extra and in a music video. This is an opportunity to see if I have what it takes,” Jackson said. “I’ve been really excited about it and that’s a big deal. When you get to be 50, you don’t have much that makes you this excited.”
The premiere of “Black Shero” coincides with the relaunch of DemiTV and the 10th anniversary of the company.
“I was living in Decatur when we originally launched DemiTV 10 years ago. Back then we aired most of the content on CW network affiliates around the country. Three years ago, I decided I wanted to go in a different direction and concentrate more on streaming. I am so happy the relaunch day is almost here,” Malone said.
Along with “Black Shero,” DemiTV will feature an original documentary about the shooting death of UAB football player Allen Merrick Jr., the original soap opera-esque drama “KATS,” the animated series “Clarence,” syndicated content from BET, NBC, ABC and more.
Casting for “Black Shero” took place two-and-a-half years ago in the midst of the pandemic. After months of virtual rehearsals, filming for the 55-cast member show began in 2021. Filming lasted 13 months and took place in Huntsville, Muscle Shoals, Arab and other places in north Alabama.
“The premise of the setting for ‘Black Shero’ is in Huntsville. I wanted to shine a light on the significance Huntsville and north Alabama has had on the nation through Redstone Arsenal and the space program. I wanted to honor the significance of where we live,” Malone said.
To sign up for DemiTV, visit demitv.com.
“I’ve been so blessed,” Jackson said. “I can’t wait for the premiere. I started doing TV 20 years ago so I could reach people with a message of hope and to encourage them. This show allows me to reach so many more people than I normally would have access to.”
