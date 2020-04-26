While we all practice social distancing and limit travel to essential trips, the time has come to get outside, play in the soil and get those hands dirty. It’s planting time in the Tennessee Valley!
You may recall a previous article outlining the three p’s of gardening: planning, preparation and planting.
In the planning stage of your vegetable garden, you are charged with determining what to plant, where to plant, and when to plant. Maybe you used the social distancing period for seed starting as I did. Or, perhaps you are now a favorite customer of any number of seed and plant catalogs that find their way to our mailboxes around this time of the year? You should have already planted cool-season vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, radishes and onions. Whatever your situation, hopefully you have seeds and plants at hand to establish your summer vegetable garden — but when?
Most summer vegetables are to be planted after the threat of frost has passed. The almanac and local meteorologists suggest that date to be approximately April 15 in north Alabama. With that date as a benchmark and considering environmental conditions such as soil temperature and moisture, planting time is now.
An additional confirmation of planting time is available from the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES) digital app Sow. Sow should be available at your favorite app store and provides recommended planting time for many vegetables based upon your postal code. In addition to Sow, you will find a complete discussion of vegetable gardening at ACES.edu by typing ANR-0479 into the search box — “The Alabama Vegetable Gardener Series” that pops up is an outstanding reference for all your vegetable gardening needs.
And, if you seek even more information, ACES.edu also has an app called Farming Basics — this app is tailored more to the commercial farmer; however, there is considerable information regarding crops, insects, and diseases applicable to the personal vegetable garden.
Once planted, the care and feeding of your vegetable garden should be your primary focus. In most instances, fertilizer should be applied just before or at the time of planting. Many vegetables benefit from additional fertilizer after the plants have been established. This is called side-dressing and is most often applied a few inches from the plants.
With regard to care, I have found that an early morning stroll through the garden is both satisfying and beneficial. Pull any weeds that appear in your garden. Look for signs pointing to the need for watering — things such as yellowing or wilting of leaves — and remember a thorough watering is preferred to more frequent minimal watering. Remove those leaves that are contacting the ground — this helps prevent disease.
Look on the underside of the leaves for signs of pest infestation — if there, identify the pest or seek advice from your local master gardeners. Once identified, find an appropriate remedy — either chemical or physical — to try and minimize any damage by the pest. All the while, marvel as a tiny blossom transforms into a delicious tomato, squash or bean.
Enjoy the bounty of the harvest and be proud of the products of your labor. And, of course, it is not too early to be thinking of, and planning for, your fall garden!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.