As a gardener, you never know which path you will take next. The Morgan County Master Gardeners Association sponsors a Lunch & Learn series each month, February through November, featuring a wide variety of topics of interest to people who love to dig in the dirt (soil to the purists).
A couple of years ago, one in particular caught my interest. It was all about hay bale gardening and vermiculture. To be honest, the hay bales were what I actually went for. But somehow, Allyson Shabel, one of the Alabama Extension agents who works frequently with our group, got me hooked on worms. Go figure. I hadn’t played with worms since I was a kid fishing with my granddad. I googled everything on vermiculture. Did you know that food scraps, junk mail and paper make up 30% of our garbage?
Found two plastic bins I already had to construct a home for my new little buddies. The smaller one fit just inside the other, hanging on the lip on each end. I drilled air holes in the inner bin on the sides and bottom. I shredded newspaper, avoiding color print, and wet it to form a base of about 3 inches. Then I added about an inch or so layer of garden soil and a layer of chopped dried leaves (not black walnut) to keep the moisture in. You could also use a sheet of cardboard. All this fits neatly on the bottom shelf of a baker’s rack in the breakfast room.
Now for the worms. You have lots of choices on the internet, but they all come in quantities of 1,000. That would have been major inner-city overcrowding in my small housing area. A fisherman friend suggested I try the refrigerator in the sporting goods department in Walmart. I bought three cups of red wigglers, thirty worms each.
Brought them home and distributed them under the leaf layer. I thought I was off to a good start. The next morning, I came down to find a number of the inmates had escaped – dried up worms all over. It seems worms like dark, hate light. So now the little guys have a nightlight behind their bin to keep them down on the farm. It works….most times.
Next comes food. Did you know that worms are like birds — they need roughage to digest their food? Our eggshells are baked to dry them out and ground into tiny pieces which are scattered under the leaf layer. We keep a plastic container on the kitchen counter for scraps. Several times a week, I dig a hole in alternating corners of the bin, pour in the scraps and cover them up with soil to keep the flies or gnats away.
You can use vegetable and fruit scraps, coffee and tea grounds, fireplace ashes from real wood, hair, grass and yard clippings, sawdust, and junk mail (no shiny stuff). Avoid meats or fish, bones, grease, pet feces, or yard trimmings that have been treated with chemicals. You do have to watch out for outside forces. My mini schnauzer, who loves bananas, dug up an overripe one that I had squashed inside a paper towel and covered in a corner. What a mess, not to mention her beard had a distinct earthy smell!
What’s the outcome of all this? Some of the best soil (worm poop) you can imagine. I use it mostly as an additive to houseplants and they love it. You would be totally amazed how much those little wigglers can produce if you keep them happy. They’re like little magicians turning all those scraps and paper into beautiful, rich soil.
PS – I still haven’t tried hay bale gardening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.