A virtual offering of Camp Hope, a free one-day camp for children who have experienced the death of a loved one, will be June 18.
Organized by Hospice of the Valley, the camp, for children ages 5 to 12, will include crafts, activities and discussion. To sign up for the camp, visit hospiceofthevalley.net.
