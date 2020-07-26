Donned in a fancy dress and combat boots, Mary Ann Hotaling will compete with 24 other military members — women she described as her “warrior sisters” — for the title of Ms. Veteran America.
Don’t be fooled by the “Ms.” title, though, the competition defies the label of a beauty pageant.
“Ms. Veteran America is not a beauty pageant. I mean, I’m 44 and I love carbs. This is a competition,” Hotaling, an Athens native and Decatur City Schools employee, said.
Founded in 2012, the competition celebrates the strength, courage and sacrifice of the nation’s military women and, most importantly, raises funds for Final Salute, a nonprofit organization created to benefit the estimated 5,000 homeless female veterans in the United States.
“The goal of Ms. Veteran America is to find an advocate that will speak out for our homeless female veterans and raise awareness about the struggles they face,” Hotaling said.
According to statistics, female veterans are two to three times more likely to experience homelessness than any other group in the United States. And, most of the homeless women veterans, 70%, are single mothers.
Hotaling, a U.S. Army veteran, became aware of Final Salute and the plight of female veterans eight years ago.
“Social media was really ramping up then and I thought, instead of posting pictures of my meals, what’s something I could be advocating for online. That’s when I found out about Final Salute,” Hotaling said.
Jaspen Boothe, an Army veteran, founded the Final Salute organization and the Ms. Veteran America fundraiser, after trying to navigate Veterans Affairs and experiencing firsthand the struggles female veterans face.
For Boothe, that struggle began in 2005 while stationed in New Orleans. Within months, Boothe, then a single mother, was diagnosed with cancer and lost her home to Hurricane Katrina. When Boothe, due to her cancer treatments, could not deploy with her unit overseas, she received a medical discharge from the Army.
“I get to the VA and I tell them I’m a veteran and they say, ‘Well, we only have services for male veterans.’ I go from a lieutenant in the Army to being, in the blink of an eye, homeless and it’s strictly because of my gender,” Boothe said in the documentary “Served Like a Girl.”
With most VA programs geared to men and few transitional homes open for females with children, Boothe established Final Salute to address the unmet needs. The nonprofit organization assists homeless women veterans and their children and outfits women with business clothes as they transition back into civilian life.
Since its founding, Final Salute has opened three transitional homes and helped over 7,000 women veterans. In the past eight years, Ms. Veteran American contestants raised more than $500,000 for Final Salute.
As one of the 25 finalists, Hotaling hopes to raise $10,000, which translates to housing a homeless female veteran for 400 nights. To donate, email Hotaling at amahotaling@aol.com.
Hotaling credited her desire to advocate for the less fortunate and make a positive difference in the world to her parents.
“I’m a first generation American. My father, who is from Portugal, and my mother, who is from Brazil, raised me with a sense of giving back. They taught me to always give back and to always have a servant’s heart. People talk about having a servant’s heart, but talking about it and doing it are two different things,” Hotaling said.
That sense of service spurred Hotaling to enlist in the Army.
“When my parents came to this country, they came for the pursuit of the American dream. They are such proud Americans. I am proud of our country and proud of the opportunities that this country presented to my mom and dad. Serving was my way of giving back to a country that gave so much to my family,” Hotaling said.
Hotaling, who received a ROTC scholarship, entered the Army as a second lieutenant after graduating from Seton Hall University. She served in the Medical Service Corps, deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina on a peacekeeping mission and finished her career as a captain and chief of military personnel at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, which, at that time, was the largest Army medical facility in the world.
On a hilltop in Bosnia-Herzegovina, while teaching math and English classes to junior enlisted soldiers, Hotaling discovered her passion for education.
“I loved that I was helping to change lives. Truly, an education is life-changing financially and it opens up your mind. To help someone attain that, whether it be grown soldiers or children, I knew that was what I wanted to do,” said Hotaling, who, as the English language learning collaborative specialist with Decatur City Schools, works with 1,800 students.
Working in education provided Hotaling with job opportunities as she followed her husband's Army career around the country. Last year, the Hotalings moved to north Alabama.
Like with education, through the Ms. Veteran America program, Hotaling hopes to continue to change lives.
“This is in Mary Ann’s wheelhouse. She is the most generous and thoughtful person and loves having an opportunity to spread this message. She really believes in women being empowered and lives that daily,” said longtime friend Kelly Faulk, who, as the wife of an Army officer, met Hotaling more than 20 years ago.
The judging panel, which consists of female veterans from the military’s five branches, will rate the contestants on advocacy, military history, interview and talent in the form of a lip sync battle. Judges already narrowed down the field of 200 contestants to 25 finalists, who were announced July 10.
The finals for Ms. Veteran America will take place virtually on Oct. 11. Past participants included a World War II Coast Guard veteran, a double amputee Army veteran and woman battling physical, mental and psychological conditions, such as PTSD.
“What I love most about this competition is we all have a common mission and that is to raise as much money and as much awareness for these homeless female veterans as possible,” Hotaling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.