Of the American Kennel Club's 200 recognized dog breeds, each breed is put into a "group" category. These seven groups include the Sporting Group, the Hound Group, the Terrier Group, the Toy Group, the Herding Group, the Non-Sporting Group, and the Working Group.

View our Print Replica

— To learn more about AKC recognized dog breeds or for more tips on responsible dog ownership, visit www.akc.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.