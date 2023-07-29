Of the American Kennel Club's 200 recognized dog breeds, each breed is put into a "group" category. These seven groups include the Sporting Group, the Hound Group, the Terrier Group, the Toy Group, the Herding Group, the Non-Sporting Group, and the Working Group.
The American Kennel Club currently recognizes 31 breeds in the Working Group. Some of America's more popular dog breeds (like the Doberman Pinscher), as well as some of the rarest (like the Chinook), are part of the Working Group. Bred to assist man, working breeds are quick to learn, strong, and watchful. They excel at jobs such as guarding property, pulling sleds and performing water rescues.
Bernese Mountain Dog. Built for hard work, the Bernese Mountain Dog is one of the four mountain-dog breeds that come from the canton of Bern, an agricultural region of Switzerland known for its dairy production. Berners were farm dogs, driving cattle, guarding from predators, and serving as a gentle companion when the day was done. Striking as they are sweet, Berners get along with the entire family and are affectionate and hardy.
Bullmastiff. The Bullmastiff's nickname is "The Gamekeeper's Night Dog," bred for protecting the vast country estates of the English aristocracy from poachers during the mid- to late 19th century. The Bullmastiff is loyal, affectionate, and brave. They are biddable and reliable dogs, fearless at work and docile at home.
Standard Schnauzer. The Standard Schnauzer is high-spirited farm dog from Germany, an all-purpose helper before mechanized agriculture. Standard Schnauzers are medium sized dogs, with a wiry tight fighting coat of black or "pepper and salt". The sociable and sometimes willful Standard Schnauzer is protective of loved ones and is best approached with a firm but gentle training hand.
Dogue de Bordeaux. This loyal and courageous breed is the most ancient of French dog breeds, with a stocky body and the largest head in the canine kingdom (proportionately). With a brawny, fawn-coat, a Dogue de Bordeaux of proper temperament is sweet and sensitive, so it's crucial to apply firm training in puppyhood.
Newfoundland. The devoted and sweet Newfoundland is known for its majestic and massive appearance and sterling character. A Newfoundland's outer coat is flat and coarse, with males weighing up to 150 pounds, and females between 100 to 120 pounds. Among the world's biggest dog breeds, Newfs are born swimmers and are historically known for their water rescues.
Portuguese Water Dog. Bred to be an all-around fisherman's helper, the medium sized Portuguese Water Dog is an eager and athletic companion. The Portuguese Water Dog is easy to train and super smart.
Kuvasz. A companion of kings and guardian of flocks, Hungary's Kuvasz is a beautiful and smart (but challenging) breed. Kuvasz are snow-white and can stand as high as 30 inches at the shoulder and weigh between 70-110 pounds.
Siberian Huskies. The outgoing and mischievous Siberian Husky was bred to work in packs, pulling loads across vast frozen expanses. Their almond-shaped eyes can either be brown or a piercing blue, and they are known for their powerful and effortless gait. Siberian Huskies enjoy family life and get on well with other dogs.
Boxer. The Boxer we think of today can be traced to Germany of the late 1800s and early 20th century. Over the years, Boxers have had many jobs: athlete, cattle dog, police dog, war dog, watchdog, and so on. The Boxer is active, bright and fun-loving. They take their job as family guardian seriously.
