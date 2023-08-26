SEATTLE — The most unexpected guest at the Sea-Meow convention this year wasn't the influencer in a velour bathrobe, or the musicians in full-head cat masks playing a rather mournful rendition of "Come On Eileen" on violin and accordion, or the smiling dance troupe who performed a lively number with Fosse-esque hands splayed like paws; rather, it was a dog. A very small dog, with soft ears and an alert expression, riding in someone's tote bag and looking like maybe it wished it were a cat, as perhaps many of us at Sea-Meow did.

View our Print Replica

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.