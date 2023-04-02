Question: What should I consider when looking for a veterinarian for my dog?
Answer: When selecting a vet, you want to use the same criteria and care that you would when selecting your own physician. Find someone who is affordable and has hours compatible with your schedule, a vet who you believe will best meet your pet's needs and with whom you feel comfortable establishing a long-term veterinarian-client relationship.
Due to veterinarian and staff shortages, as well as an increase in the number of pets acquired in the past several years, many veterinary clinics and hospitals are operating at capacity, and some are no longer accepting new clients. Many recommend checking out veterinarians before you get your puppy. This way, you won't have to wait excessive amounts of time to schedule the all-important puppy wellness exams and vaccines.
A great way to find a vet that's right for you is to get recommendations. This can include talking to your neighbors, friends, and family to find out who they use and if they are happy with the care their dog receives. Groomers, trainers, and managers of local shelters could be helpful, and state and local veterinary societies can also help you locate a convenient, reputable veterinarian.
Though directories and the internet can be good sources for contact information on local veterinarians, it's important to be cautious and aware, especially with review sites. Read all the reviews but place more importance on personal recommendations and references when finding a veterinarian.
It's always wise to make an appointment to check out a clinic in person without a dog. Check the location, cleanliness, and the staff's demeanor with the animals and with each other. Do you like the "vibe?" Does this practice provide in-house digital X-rays, dental X-rays, pet dental care, ultrasounds and radiology, as well as veterinary surgical services such as general surgery and neutering, orthopedic procedures and assistance with chemotherapy? Many do not, and that's OK as long as there is an efficient relationship established to get those services.
What is the average wait time for making a non-emergency appointment? Some other questions to consider: Can you request an appointment with a specific veterinarian? What are the regular office hours? Are they compatible with your schedule? Will they accept e-mails or appointments electronically? Who covers the practice when the doctor is unavailable? What is the average wait time for making a non-emergency appointment? It's crucial to be thinking about what questions you can ask about emergency care, professional staff, fees and payments, services, the facility and what kinds of professional affiliations the veterinarians must have.
Veterinarians should care about your pets but should also care about you, their clients. They should be available to give you the information and resources you need to take the best possible care of your animals. By taking the time to select the veterinarian that you feel confident can provide for your needs as an owner and the medical needs of your pet, you will establish a satisfying and rewarding partnership.
— Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer, American Kennel Club (TNS)
