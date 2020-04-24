For more than a month, many church leaders stood in front of empty, cavernous sanctuaries, preaching to cameras, which streamed their messages across social media. Others delivered virtual sermons from their homes through their cellphones or in parking lots filled with cars at drive-thru services.
As Alabama's stay-at-home order nears its expiration on April 30 and discussions turn to safely reopening the economy, churches look to a time when, once again, they can gather for face-to-face worship services.
"I have missed our people, seeing them interact with one another, serving each other and worshipping together," said Gabe Ross, pastor of LifePoint in Decatur. "While the online services and digital ministry has been a great new avenue for churches to reach more people than ever, experiencing true community still happens best in person. People need other people."
Communal worship, from the greeting of fellow congregants to shared communion to prayer circles, is a need shared across religions and denominations.
"There is something special about a local gathering of people who have surrendered their lives to Jesus," said Jimmy Meek, pastor of Parkview Baptist. "Just like a ball game can be played with empty stands, a worship service can be broadcast online, but there is something missing. We have learned there is something contagious about being with other people worshipping Jesus."
The Rev. Bude Van Dyke of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church described the isolated services as a challenge, due to the inability to worship together, but also as a gift.
"I seem to take for granted that I will see people next week or tomorrow or whatever space of time. But, the fact is, we are not promised anything but the present moment. So, this forced time of physical distancing is teaching me to treasure the moments we have together," Van Dyke said. "Hopefully the gift of not taking things for granted will be indelibly imprinted on me and endure in time to come."
At least four more Sundays will pass before Van Dyke and other Episcopalians can gather again. On April 16, Bishop Kee Sloan, of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, directed parishes to suspend face-to-face worship through May 17.
"I recognize that civil authorities may be setting an earlier date, and that other churches of other denominations may reopen sooner than we do. I would rather we be too cautious than not cautious enough," Sloan said in a statement to parishioners.
Episcopal and Methodist churches in Alabama last met for Sunday service on March 8. The Rev. Debra Wallace-Padgett, bishop of the United Methodist Church's North Alabama Conference, suspended face-to-face worship through Thursday.
"What I've missed most about the church experience is seeing other members of the church and working with my choirs," said Susan Thompson, music minister at Central United Methodist. "We all are family. It is really difficult not seeing them face to face. We laugh a lot during our rehearsals and we pray for each other and share concerns for friends and family."
The Rev. Daylan Woodall, of First Missionary Baptist, looked to members of the congregation, many who lived during the civil rights era, experienced segregation and advocated for justice, for strength.
"Our church tradition is one of survivors. The members in our church are older and age brings with it a variety of maladies, yet so many of them remain committed to the cause of Christ and to his church," Woodall said. "I draw so much strength and encouragement from seeing the members of our church come together (via social media and phone) on Sunday in spite of all of the challenges."
What has surprised you during this time of social distancing?
Gabe Ross: "The thing that has surprised me most is the reorienting of life. For the most part, fear seems to have given way to a new perspective of life and faith. People are finding ways to repurpose their lives and their time. Families are eating meals together instead of on the run. Gone are the things that don't bring as much value to our souls. They have been left behind for hikes in the woods, neighbors spending time in the neighborhood instead of their individual houses, family game nights, and making meals for someone else. I'm not sure how long this part of our current situation will remain, but I am glad that it is here for now."
How has living through this pandemic impacted your faith?
Jimmy Meek: "For me personally, and hopefully many of our people, this unique and challenging time has helped to build our 'faith muscles.' Like physical muscles, faith muscles grow best when used. We have been in a health storm that not only causes physical concerns, but financial and emotional stress as well. As this storm plays out, the option is to either run away from God and lean on our own resources and understanding, or, run to God and realize that Jesus never promised we would not have storms, but as the master of the wind, He will be with us in the storm."
