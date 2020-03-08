Step into the imaginations of children — where pink-feathered owls fly, a deer wears a helicopter rotor and skeletons play cards.
Those images are among 130 creations by students from pre-kindergarten to high school seniors that fill the Youth Art Month exhibit in the Alabama Center for the Arts gallery.
“The Youth Art Month exhibit is always wonderful to see. I’m constantly amazed at what these students can accomplish,” said Austin High art teacher Beth Bachuss.
With crayons, colored pencils, clay, film, chalk, acrylics, watercolors, tempera, stained glass, oils, wood, string and construction paper, the students representing Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, Decatur City, Morgan County and Hartselle City schools explored nature, culture, architecture, religion, fantasy, self-identity and famous artists.
Priceville High’s Rachelle Harden addressed self-growth in “Water Your Flowers,” which depicts the torso of a woman as a vase, her arm watering the sunflowers and daisies springing from her head. In Savannah Samuel’s, “I am a Young Girl,” the Decatur Heritage student focused on religion, penning on the body of a butterfly, “I am a young girl who wants to witness a miracle, I wonder why people hate when they can love … I see God’s glory.”
“This exhibit features some of the best art from the area’s schools," said Amy Tubbs, art teacher at Decatur Heritage. "For the students to see their pieces in this exhibit is a validation, ‘Yes, I’m good, I can do this.’ It’s an acknowledgement of their abilities."
The artists found inspiration from Clementine Hunter’s folk art, Paul Klee’s cubist paintings, Sandra Silberzweig’s colorful portraits, John-Michael Basquiat’s graffiti-inspired drawings, broken pipes, the endangered whooping cranes, an empty glass Coca-Cola bottle and a vacant tennis court.
The pieces include a construction paper portrait of civil rights advocate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a colored pencil rendering of the Northern Lights, a ceramic owl bell and a magnified acrylic image of bees on a honeycomb.
Responsibility for selecting the featured art work rests with the teachers, who can select five pieces for each category — high school, middle school and elementary school — they teach.
“I look for good craftsmanship first,” Bachuss said. “In ceramics, it's easy to choose big pieces, but sometimes smaller pieces are sublime. For example, Kelley Raymond's penguin is small, but very lovely. I also look for pieces that the students worked hard on. Emily Piner's 'Garden Sculpture' is the result of making many pieces, some of which were rejected, and glazing multiple times.”
Beyond learning about the techniques of painting, pyrography, sculpting and drawing and the styles of famous painters, through art, students develop self-confidence and critical thinking skills.
“It is always fascinating to watch students … reveal themselves, their thoughts and ideas on paper or canvas or in clay,” said Robert Belcher, Decatur High art teacher. “My goal has always been for my students to leave with a better understanding of who they are as individuals, understanding what they think and why, being present and invested in the world they live in and documenting or initiating change.”
The exhibit organized by the Alabama Center for the Arts and the Carnegie Visual Arts Center will remain on display through March 27. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Admission is free.
The celebration of young artists extends to Huntsville, where the Huntsville Museum of Art’s Youth Art Month exhibit will open March 15. The exhibit will feature nearly 200 works by students from Decatur City, Athens City, Limestone County, Huntsville City, Madison City, Madison County and Scottsboro City schools. An awards ceremony and reception to mark the exhibit’s opening will be March 15, 1-3 p.m. Admission is free that day.
Art teachers on pieces that impressed them:
Belcher: “I have been pleasantly surprised by the "Masterpiece Muertos" project. Students took masterpieces and replaced the humans with skeletons. Fun and whimsical, they had to really think about the anatomy and proportions, as well as replicating the masterpiece.” The Youth Art Month exhibit features Sarah Dees’ skeletal take on Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” and Antolyn Vinces’ version of Paul Cézanne’s “The Card Players.”
Bachuss: “I try to know where all of my students are on their current projects at any given time. It seems like I blinked and Batsipa Joel had a completely finished (her) bell in the form of an owl and it was absolutely lovely. I didn't realize her skills had progressed that far.”
Melanie Calvert, Hartselle High: “I am impressed by the skill and creativity of my students. One of the pieces that is featured in the exhibit was originally created in marker for the student's portfolio. It was such a unique, visually interesting piece that we decided to cut the portfolio in half and frame the image for exhibition.”
Tubbs: “My elementary and middle school students did a chalk drawing of a glass bowl and a feather. I asked them to draw all of the reflections and shadows they saw. What some of them saw was amazing. I also introduced tar paper this year. I told my high school kids to take it wherever their mind went. One student used glass beads and a ruler with tar paper. It’s fun to see where their minds go. They go to places I would never think of and they inspire me.”
