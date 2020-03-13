The Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak announced Thursday the winners of the Youth Art Month exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
The 2020 show featured 131 works by students from Decatur City Schools, Morgan County Schools, Hartselle City Schools and Decatur Heritage Christian Academy. The exhibit will remain on display at the center on Second Avenue Northeast through March 27.
Award winners in high school, middle school, elementary school and early elementary categories were:
First place: “Measured Steps” by Florence Bowman, Decatur Heritage; “Sleeping Kitty” by Savannah Samuel, Decatur Heritage; “Basquiat T-Rex” by Damian Ayala, Frances Nungester; “Hellooo There!” by Samantha Brown, Benjamin Davis Elementary.
Second place: “Nick-a-Melon Watermelon” by Savannah Carter, Hartselle High; “Peacock” by Diann Carbajal-Norciso, Austin Middle; “Alma Thomas Patter & Color” by Channing Olive, Julian Harris Elementary; “Klee Cats” by Storsha Stevenson, West Decatur Elementary.
Third place: “The Swamp” by Sonya Klymenko, Hartselle High; “Glass Vase with Feather” by Miller McLeod, Decatur Heritage; “Sunset Flight” by Dallas Owens, Leon Sheffield Magnet; “Glass Vase with Feather” by Jamie Ross, Decatur Heritage.
Honorable mention: “Child’s Imagination” by Bethany Springer, Priceville High; “Yin and Yang” by Sam Bennett, Hartselle High; “Eye” by Maria Altamirano, Austin Middle; “Vase” by Jessica Dorantes, Austin Middle; “Dance of the Butterfly” by Elias Pilgrim, Chestnut Grove Elementary; “Shadows of Fall” by Mia Rossouw, Decatur Heritage; “Night of the Barn Owl” by Daniela Ruiz Rivera, Benjamin Davis Elementary; “Clementine Hunter Zinnias” by Kevin Brito, Frances Nungester Elementary.
Special merit: “Inner Tranquility” by Jamie Corry, Decatur Heritage; “Return for Deposit” by Bethany Speegle, Priceville High; “Brave Knight” by Zavier Johnson, Decatur Heritage.
