If you are looking for a standout flower for your summer cutting garden, zinnias are the flower for you. They come in blooms of yellow, red, purple, white, pink, salmon, orange and lime.
Along with the standard colors, you can select other varieties, including peppermint, the queen lime series, or one called Zowie! In addition to having multiple colors from which to choose, zinnias come in different heights and size of blossoms. The largest is the Benary Giant, followed by the Oklahoma series and the smallest is the Lilliput/ Thumbelina.
Why choose zinnias? Because they love the summer heat, are easy to grow and will repeat blooming if they are frequently cut. The first blooms in the Decatur area open around the middle of June (from direct seed sowing in April) and continue until October.
You will enjoy their beauty in your home as a cut flower with a vase life of 10 days. Another plus for growing these vivid flowers is that they attract butterflies, bees and hummingbirds, and they are deer resistant. Along with enjoying their beauty yourself, bouquets of zinnias make delightful gifts.
Where do you find zinnia seeds? Almost every garden and big box store carries them as well as smaller stores. A seed catalog is a great source of information about different varieties. One color that is difficult to find in stores is orange. So, if you want that color, be sure to order from a catalog. Zinnia seeds can be saved and reseeded the following year (from the dead zinnia head), but to ensure true colors, I always buy new seeds.
If you want to grow these annual flowers, here are some beginning steps. The seeds can be started indoors, in potting soil, before the last frost and transplanted into the garden after the danger of frost is past. My experience is with direct sowing after the last frost.
Select a sunny area that receives at least 6 hours of direct sun/day. Soil should be loose, fertilized as needed and raked smooth. Sow seeds ¼-inch deep, 6 inches apart and cover lightly with soil. You can plant the seeds in a row (18 inches apart) or scatter them, whichever is your preference. Afterward, gently press the soil in with the back of a hoe, a rake or your hands. Water lightly.
Germination will be in a few days to a week. As the plant grows, thin them by either pulling the plant up and throwing them away, or by transplanting to another place in your garden. The latter is my choice because you will have more zinnias to enjoy!
Expect blooms in about 60 days. As the plants grow, they may need support to prevent them from toppling over from wind and rain. Wooden stakes can be used for this or a flower support netting. Zinnia blooms do not continue to open after being cut, so wait until all of the flower petals are open. Strip the leaves off and place them in a container of water that has been pre-treated.
Zinnias are susceptible to having clogged stems after being cut and that will make them droop. To prevent this, treat the water that the cut flower will be placed in, with a slow chlorine release tablet to delay bacteria development. I use a product called CVBN, which I order on-line. When arranging zinnias in a vase, use clean water with cut flower food. Change the water every three days to give longer life to your bouquet.
Give these cheery flowers a place in your garden this summer. They will brighten your landscape and your kitchen table.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.