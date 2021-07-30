FLORENCE — Linda Elaine Rivers, age 73, passed away at home in Florence on July 28, 2021. Born in Russellville, AL to Charlie and Annie Moore on June 7, 1948, Linda devoted her life to her family and serving the community through her church. She is preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter, Mistie Denette.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William Bruce Rivers, her high school sweetheart whom she married on October 14, 1966.
Also surviving Linda are her children, Kristie Rivers Wardlaw (Rick) of Florence, AL and Kristan Bruce Rivers (Julie) of Birmingham, AL; her brother, Lowell Moore of Russellville, AL; and her grandchildren, Morgan Kenny (Nathan), Blaine Olive, and Jackson Olive.
Linda loved entertaining and many memories were created around her table with her family and church group, the Prime Timers. She was a devoted servant of the Lord and was a member of Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. She was loved by all who knew her and her humor, laughter, and lively conversation will be missed.
Visitation will be on Sunday August 1, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. The services will follow at 3 p.m. and will be led by Dale Boren and Dr. Bill Bagents. Burial will be in Franklin Memorial Gardens.
You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral Home is helping the family.
