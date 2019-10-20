The six public school systems in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties raised their numerical scores on report cards the Alabama State Department of Education released on Friday.
2017-18 2018-19
State: B (80) B (84)
Athens City: B (81) B (85)
Decatur City: B (80) B (83)
Hartselle City: A (92) A (94)
Lawrence Co.: C (79) B (84)
Limestone Co.: B (83) B (85)
Morgan County: B (82) B (87)
2018-19 scores by school:
--
Athens City: B (85)
Athens Elementary: B (83)
Brookhill Elementary: C (78)
Cowart Elementary: A (90)
Julian Newman Elementary: B (82)
Athens Intermediate: C (79)
Athens Middle: B (80)
Athens High: B (87)
Athens Renaissance: B (80)
--
Decatur City B (83)
Austin High: C (78)
Decatur High: C (76)
Austin Middle: B (82)
Decatur Middle: B (81)
Austin Junior High: B (86)
Austinville Elementary: C (76)
Banks-Caddell Elementary: B (81)
Benjamin Davis Elementary: A (95)
Chestnut Grove Elementary: B (86)
Eastwood Elementary: A (92)
Frances Nungester Elementary: B (88)
Julian Harris Elementary: B (85)
Leon Sheffield Magnet: A (96)
Oak Park Elementary: C (79)
Walter Jackson Elementary: A (92)
West Decatur Elementary: C (76)
Woodmeade Elementary: B (82)
--
Hartselle City: A (94)
Barkley Bridge Elementary: A (98)
Crestline Elementary: A (93)
F.E. Burleson Elementary: B (88)
Hartselle High: A (94)
Hartselle Intermediate: A (92)
Hartselle Junior High: A (92)
---
Lawrence Co. B (84)
East Lawrence Elementary: B (89)
East Lawrence Middle: C (76)
East Lawrence High: B (80)
Hatton Elementary: B (87)
Hatton High: B (80)
Hazlewood Elementary: C (76)
Lawrence County High: C (75)
Moulton Elementary: B (87)
Moulton Middle: B (83)
Mount Hope: C (73)
R.A. Hubbard: B (83)
Speake School: D (69)
--
Limestone Co. B (85)
Alabama Connections: D (69)
Ardmore High: B (84)
Blue Springs Elementary: B (88)
Cedar Hill Elementary: B (88)
Clements High: B (84)
Creekside Elementary: A (91)
Creekside Primary: A (91)
East Limestone High: B (88)
Elkmont High: B (81)
Johnson Elementary: B (83)
Piney Chapel Elementary: B (88)
Sugar Creek Elementary: B (88)
Tanner Elementary: B (83)
Tanner High: B (80)
West Limestone: B (86)
--
Morgan Co. B (87)
Brewer High: C (79)
Cotaco: B (87)
Danville High: B (82)
Danville Middle: B (82)
Danville Neel: B (89)
Eva School: B (86)
Falkville Elementary: B (88)
Falkville High: C (79)
Lacey’s Spring: B (85)
Priceville Elementary: A (93)
Priceville High: A (90)
Priceville Junior High: A (90)
Sparkman School: C (76)
Union Hill: B (89)
West Morgan Elementary: B (85)
West Morgan High: B (83)
West Morgan Middle: B (80)
— Deangelo McDaniel
