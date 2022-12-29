An Athens man is accused of shooting and killing another man Wednesday afternoon, Athens police said.
Jordan Laron Turner, 20, of 2109 Aretha St., is charged with murder and is in Limestone County Jail.
Police say they found Cameron Oshai Whitt, 29, shot multiple times after 911 calls about a shooting. Whitt was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital, where he died. His body was transported to the forensics lab in Huntsville for autopsy.
Limestone County 911 Dispatch said they received multiple calls about the shooting around 3:30 p.m.
The shooting occurred at the 2000 block of Aretha Drive in Athens.
