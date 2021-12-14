The AHSAA will announce the updated classifications and new region football alignments for the state’s schools at 10 a.m. today, a significant milestone that happens every two years.
But for one local change, the secret is already out.
Mars Hill football will move to Class 3A for the first time, not based on enrollment but due to the state’s “competitive balance” rule for private schools.
If a team from a private school achieves a certain level of success based on the state’s formula, it moves up a classification in that sport. Mars Hill won the Class 2A state championship in 2020 and reached the semifinals this fall, earning enough points in the formula to move from 2A to 3A in football.
“We’re excited for a new challenge,” Mars Hill coach Darrell Higgins said.
Mars Hill’s entry into Class 3A could put the Panthers in a region with Lauderdale County, Colbert Heights and Phil Campbell, assuming those schools all stay in 3A, along with any other local schools that might happen to move into 3A.
But playing teams from a higher classification is not new for the Panthers, who have played teams from bigger schools including Brooks, Central, American Christian, Cullman and Jasper in recent years.
Mars Hill has not lost a region game in the past four seasons, and the Panthers seem like a good candidate to challenge Lauderdale County for the top of the standings in Class 3A’s northwest Alabama region.
The Tigers won 3A, Region 8 this past year and are 16-2 in region play over the past three years.
“It gives us even more of a motivation to work because we know we’ve got to get better,” Higgins said of the move to 3A.
This will be the first year the competitive balance rule, which was implemented in 2017 and modified in 2019, has affected a Shoals team, but it has been used elsewhere in Alabama.
Bayside Academy, for example, is a volleyball powerhouse and for the last two years has competed in Class 5A in that sport. But the Admirals’ other teams compete in Class 3A.
Public schools are not subject to the competitive balance rule, but any school can change classifications based on enrollment.
