SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — With staff wearing masks, checking customers' temperatures and using disposable paper place mats, some of the nation's restaurants reopened for dine-in service Monday as states loosened more coronavirus restrictions. But many eateries remained closed amid safety concerns and community backlash.
Restaurants in Georgia and Tennessee and Anchorage, Alaska, welcomed diners back, albeit for a different dine-in experience than before the pandemic forced restaurants to close or limit their services to take-out and delivery. In Louisiana, the governor said restaurants will be allowed to seat people outside starting Friday, though without wait service at the tables.
In Georgia, dine-in service and movie screenings were allowed to resume a few days after some other businesses, including barbershops, gyms, tattoo shops and nail salons, began seeing customers Friday.
"We're ecstatic to have them back," said Chris Heithaus, who manages 87 Waffle House restaurants. "A lot of people, I think, want to get back to the new normal, which will be social distancing and all that. But they will be able to eat inside the restaurant."
At the popular chain known for hash brown breakfasts and its ability to stay open in the face of natural disasters, the "new normal" included employees wearing masks, booths closed to keep customers apart and traditional plastic place mat menus replaced by paper menus.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that he would relax restrictions despite health experts' warnings of a potential surge in infections and disapproval from President Donald Trump.
Kemp issued 39 requirements that restaurants must follow, including observing a limit of 10 customers per 500 square feet and ensuring that all employees wear face coverings.
Anchorage began allowing restaurants, hair salons and other retails locations to open Monday, three days after the rest of Alaska began relaxing restrictions. Seating must be limited to 25 percent of capacity, and only members of the same household can sit at a table.
A log with every customer's first and last name and contact phone number must be maintained by the restaurant and kept for 30 days in case it's needed for contact tracing. All employees must wear fabric face masks, and customers are encouraged to wear them unless eating.
In Tennessee, state officials allowed restaurants to reopen in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties starting Monday. At Tony Gore's Smoky Mountain BBQ & Grill in Sevierville, only a few tables of dine-in guests had come in by Monday afternoon, and each diner — as well as employees — had to have their temperature checked with an infrared thermometer gun.
"Everybody has really been great about that part of it," restaurant general manager Keith Carter said of the temperature checks. "We figured we would have some people who would be like, 'That's kind of weird.' I think they see that it's just a precaution."
