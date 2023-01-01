It’s time again to poll some of our area Master Gardeners to check their plans for the new year.
Ramsey Huffman: My New Year's resolution for gardening is to work smarter not harder. First of all, I will reduce the size of my garden as I need less. Secondly, I will only plant my favorite vegetables and flowers that I cannot buy locally.
Becky Laremore: My fellow Master Gardeners amaze and inspire me! My resolution is to continue learning from my gardening colleagues at the greenhouse, meetings and workshops. I also plan to utilize the information gained from a recent outdoor classroom workshop.
Dayna Blankenship: As a new Master Gardener, my resolution is to learn about keeping azaleas and camellias healthy. I lost several big azaleas last summer likely due to drought and disease. I also want to keep rooting rosemary and other herbs to give to friends.
Vicki Morese: My goal for 2023 is to mentor a Master Gardener intern and provide guidance to the newbie so they love the Master Gardener organization as much as I do. Flora, food, friends and fun.
John Simms: I plan to spend more time gaining proficiency rooting woody plants as well as becoming a better beekeeper.
Judy Ramos: I have developed an interest in the benefits of native plants. They provide food and shelter for native insects, birds, and other animals, and they are usually easier to grow than non-natives because they are adapted to our climate and soils. There will be many natives at the MCMGA plant sale this spring.
Barb Brown: My plan for the new year is to learn about gardening in the sun. After 20 years of shade gardening, we have moved to a new house with ALL sun. I will depend on my Master Gardener training and friends for help and advice.
Mike Keck: I plan on using the information presented at the MCMGA Lunch and Learn on monarch butterflies to plant milkweed to help the butterflies out on their migration path. I hope that by growing the milkweed it will provide a nice stopover for them and hopefully aid in growing the species.
John Godbey: This year I plan on rotating my raised garden beds of heirloom tomatoes, various peppers and basil plants. I also plan on planting zinnias and vincas in new larger beds. Lastly, I hope to plant a row of sunflowers.
Aileen Russell: I was given a bunch of orchid seeds which I have been reluctant to plant because I have trouble growing plants from seeds. My 2023 resolution is to dedicate a table inside my house, buy a grow light and heater, research those orchid seeds, and plant them.
Rita Baker: I plan to use the cold weather that begins the new year to plot and plan what to change in our yard, aiming toward more beauty for less effort.
Norris Johnston: In 2023, I resolve to redirect my volunteer time dedicated to serving as the organization president in 2021 and 2022 to a focus more on support of community projects. I am especially interested in those projects that teach the joy of gardening coupled with resource conservation.
Morgan County Master Gardeners is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote gardening in the community and to learn more about it themselves. You can see us at farmers markets in the area on selected Saturdays, at the Home Builders Show, our huge annual plant sale in April, helping with various projects to beautify the community or speaking to a group about a topic we love. If you’re interested in joining us, there are 12-week classes (60 hours total instruction) beginning in February and August. Contact Tim Crowe at 256-595-2478 for more information. We love what we do and you might too.
