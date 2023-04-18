Capitol Riot Mother and Son
Eisenhart, left, and Munchel

WASHINGTON — A Tennessee man and his mother were convicted on Tuesday of charges that they stormed the Capitol, where they brought plastic zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery as a mob attacked the building, court records show.

