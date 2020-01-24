• Gov. Kay Ivey, State Capitol, 600 Dexter Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36130; Website: www.governor.alabama.gov; Telephone: (334) 242-7100; Twitter: governorkayivey
• U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Tuscaloosa, Washington office: 304 Russell Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20510; Telephone: (202) 224-5744; North AL office: 1000 Glenn Hearn Boulevard #20127 Huntsville, AL 35824; Telephone: (256) 772-0460; Twitter: @senshelby; Website: www.shelby.senate.gov
• U.S. Sen Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, Washington office: 326 Russell Senate Office Building Washington, DC 20002; Telephone (202) 224-4124; North AL office: 200 Clinton Avenue, West Huntsville, AL 35801; Telephone: (256) 533-0979; Twitter: @dougjones; Website: www.jones.senate.gov
• U.S. Rep Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, AL-4; Washington office: 235 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515; Telephone: (202) 225-4876; Local district office: 205 4th Ave. NE Suite 104 Cullman, AL 35055; Telephone: (256) 734-6043; Twitter: @robert_aderholt; Website: www.adherholt.house.gov
• U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, AL-5; Washington office: 2400 Rayburn HOB Washington, DC 20515; Telephone: (202) 225-4801; Local district office: 302 Lee Street Room 86 Decatur, AL 35601; Telephone: (256) 355-9400; Twitter: @repmobrooks; Website: www.brooks.house.gov
Senate
District 1
• Sen. Tim Melson R-Florence; Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130 Suite 735; Telephone: (334) 261-0888; District office: Limestone Legislative delegation Office 110 College Street, Suite E4 Athens AL 35611; Telephone: (256)-262-9038; Twitter: @melsonforsenate; Email: tim.melson@alsenate.gov
District 2
• Sen. Tom Butler R-Madison; Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130 Suite 730; Telephone: (334) 261-0772; District office: Huntsville and Madison County Legislative Office 726 Madison Street SE Huntsville, AL 35801; Telephone: (256) 715-1609; Twitter: @senbutler; Website: www.senatorbutler.com; Email: tom.butler@alsenate.gov
District 3
• Sen. Arthur Orr R-Decatur, Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130 Suite 727; Telephone: (334) 261-0758; District office(s): Morgan County Legislative Delegation Office 2128 6th Ave SE Ste 504 Decatur, AL 35601; Limestone Legislative delegation Office 110 College Street, Suite E4 Athens, AL 35611; Huntsville and Madison County Legislative Office 726 Madison Street SE Huntsville, AL 35801; Telephone: Morgan (256) 260-2147; Limestone (256)-262-9038; Huntsville and Madison (256) 715 1609; Twitter: @senatoraorr; Website: www.arthurorr.com; Email: Submit through “contact” on menu at www.arthurorr.com
District 4
• Sen. Garlan Gudger R-Cullman, Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130 Suite 733; Telephone: (334) 261-0855; Twitter: @garlangudgerjr; Website: www.garlangudger.com; Email: garlan.gudger@alsenate.gov
District 6
• Sen. Larry Stutts R-Tuscumbia, Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130 Suite 735; Telephone: (334) 261-0862; Twitter: @larry_stutts; Website: www.larrystutts.com; Email: larry.stutts@alsenate.gov
House
District 2
• Rep. Lynn Greer R-Rogersville, Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130 Suite 401-C; Telephone: (334) 261-0476; District office: Limestone Legislative delegation Office 110 College Street, Suite E4 Athens, AL 35611; Telephone: (256)-262-9038; Email: lynn.greer@alhouse.gov
District 4
• Rep. Parker Moore R-Decatur, Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130; Telephone: (334) 261-0579; District office(s): Morgan County Legislative Delegation Office 2128 6th Ave SE Ste 504 Decatur, AL 35601; Limestone Legislative delegation Office 110 College Street, Suite E4 Athens, AL 35611; Telephone: Morgan (256) 260-2146; Limestone (256)-262-9038; Website: www.parkerduncanmoore.com; Email: parker.moore@alhouse.gov
District 8
• Rep. Terri Collins R-Decatur, Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130 Suite 427-A; Telephone: (334) 261-0472; District office: Morgan County Legislative Delegation Office 2128 6th Ave SE Ste 504 Decatur, AL 35601; Telephone: (256) 260-2146; Twitter: @repterricollins; Website: www.terricolins.org; Email: terri.collins@alhouse.gov
District 9
• Rep. Scott Stadthagen R-Hartselle, Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130; Telephone: (334) 261-0436; District office: Morgan County Legislative Delegation Office 2128 6th Ave SE Ste 504 Decatur, AL 35601; Telephone: (256) 260-2146; Twitter: @scottstadthagen; Website: www.scottstadthagen.com; Email: scott.stadthagen @alhouse.gov
District 11
• Rep. Randall Shedd R-Cullman, Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130 Suite 524-A; Telephone: (334) 261-0530; District office: Morgan County Legislative Delegation Office 2128 6th Ave SE Ste 504 Decatur, AL 35601; Telephone: (256) 260-2146; Email: randall.shedd@alhouse.gov
District 25
• Rep. Mac McCutcheon R-Huntsville, Montgomery office: Alabama State House 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130 Suite 519-A; Telephone: (334) 261-0505; District office(s): Huntsville and Madison County Legislative Office 726 Madison Street SE Huntsville, AL 35801; Limestone Legislative delegation Office 110 College Street, Suite E4 Athens, AL 35611; Telephone: Huntsville (256) 715 1609; Limestone (256)-262-9038; Twitter: @macdistrict25; Email: mac.mccutheon@alhouse.gov
