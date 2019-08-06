D190806 Limestone schools CROPPED
Chasity Edmondson, left, and Savannah Henderson get acquainted with each other as they arrive at Tanner Elementary for their first kindergarten class Monday, the first day for Limestone County Schools. Classes begin Wednesday in the Decatur, Hartselle and Lawrence County systems and at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy. Morgan County Schools and Athens Bible start classes Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

