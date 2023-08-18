Nearly 2 million Americans work for the federal government, but — four months after President Joe Biden declared the COVID emergency over — way too many of them are still doing their work in their pajamas. This month, in the wake of an embarrassing report by the Government Accountability Office revealing that “17 of the 24 federal agencies used on average an estimated 25% or less of the capacity of their headquarters buildings,” the president called for federal agencies to “aggressively execute” plans to get their employees back to the office.
Long overdue. Ask taxpaying private-sector workers like waiters and grocery-store stockpeople and nurses and doctors and custodians, or public-sector workers like teachers, cops and firefighters, how much sympathy they have for desk jockeys who refuse to countenance being made to return to the office a few days each week.
As fans and practitioners of remote work, we don’t scoff at its benefits. They include childcare flexibility and saved commuting time and expense. But neither do we begrudge employers’ interest in establishing a new hybrid normal, in which employees get to spend some time at home while still being required to come in on a regular basis. Research, while incomplete, shows that some amount of in-person time is crucial to establishing work rhythms and company culture, enabling productive brainstorming, boosting collective morale and familiarizing new employees with their colleagues and responsibilities.
Which is to say, those on opposite sides of the work world should find common ground in hybrid schedules.
For the federal government to have let so many of its workers work entirely from home, seemingly without end in sight, was unfair to the taxpaying public. If buildings are truly going to sit empty in perpetuity, they should be offloaded so that the public doesn’t have to pay the rent or the upkeep. If, on the other hand, space is truly needed, then it ought to get filled with people who have work to do. In other words, the feds need to use their space or get off the pot.
