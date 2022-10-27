Count us pleased that Kanye West, or Ye, is locked out of Twitter and Instagram and is no longer represented by the Creative Artists Agency. He may be creative and he may be an artist, but one of the world’s most powerful talent firms has no obligation to advance the career of a man who, tormented by who knows what psychological problems, has lately and unapologetically spouted anti-Semitic bile to millions. We were further pleased Tuesday when West’s corporate partner Adidas followed suit.
And no, none of that would count as canceling. Social media companies have community standards against hate speech they’re right to enforce, and West isn’t entitled to any particular contract or endorsement deal just because he once climbed to the top of the hip-hop world. Indeed, his partners have an obligation to think about the long-term consequences of associating with someone who promotes odious ideas.
Color us old-fashioned, but where we’d draw the line is by rejecting requests to purge West’s music from streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.
Though the apps are, like Twitter and Instagram, private entities free to make their own speech rules, a music platform featuring the songs of unsavory characters is roughly akin to a museum or bookstore or library including the work of artists known as racist or abusive. We don’t want a world in which Roman Polanski’s ouvre is purged by every streaming service with sensitive shareholders.
Kanye West should pay a price for trafficking in anti-Semitic invective. That price shouldn’t include banishing his work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.