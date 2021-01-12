Knight selected
new Moulton chief
MOULTON — Craig Knight, a 23-year veteran with the Moulton Police Department, was appointed the city’s new police chief at a City Council meeting Monday night.
District 2 Councilman Jason White, a state trooper, made the motion for the city to appoint Knight. Councilwoman Denise Lovett seconded the motion, which passed 6-0.
“It’s a dream come true for me to be appointed to this position,” Knight said. “I want my officers and the public, too, to know I will have an open-door policy.”
District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee said she will hold Knight to a high bar. “I will want him and his officers to be fair to everyone, regardless of their color or where they live in the city.”
The pay range for the Moulton police chief ranges from $25.60 to $36.89 an hour depending on experience.
Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter is retiring Jan. 31 after 15 years as chief. He worked with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years before joining the Moulton police department.
— Michael Wetzel
Congressman deletes
his Twitter account
MONTGOMERY — U.S. Rep. Barry Moore’s personal Twitter account was suspended — leading him to delete the account — following tweets he made in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
It was not immediately clear what led to the suspension, but the congressman for Alabama's 2nd Congressional District tweeted, and in some cases deleted, comments about the riots that seemed to minimize the violence as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
“We have more arrests for stealing a podium on Jan. 6th than we do for stealing an election on November 3rd!” read one tweet from Moore's personal account, that was captured in a screenshot by journalist Jamie Dupree. The tweet appeared to be a comment on the arrest of a man who was photographed smiling and carrying a lectern as the mob took over the Capitol.
In another he wrote: “Understand it was a black police officer that shot the white female veteran. You know that doesn’t fit the narrative.” The tweet was later deleted, according to the Politwoops projects that archives the deleted tweets of politicians.
Deal reached to end
Muscle Shoals strike
MUSCLE SHOALS — The United Steelworkers and French manufacturer Constellium have reached a deal that will end a strike that began last month in Alabama, the union said Monday.
A union statement said members had ratified a new, five-year contract with the company at its Muscle Shoals plant. About 400 members of Local 200 will start returning to work today.
“Together, we took a stand on Constellium’s attack on our members’ seniority rights,” said Daniel Flippo, district director of the union.
Months of talks failed to result in an agreement before a contract expired Nov. 1, and workers walked out on Dec. 15.
— The Associated Press
