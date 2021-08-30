Due to the threat of severe weather, Athens City Schools and Morgan County Schools will hold remote e-learning classes on Tuesday, and Limestone County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.
The Athens system will have no in-person classes Tuesday.
The Athens High School storm shelter/safe room will be open to the public in the event a tornado watch is issued tonight through Tuesday. Masks will be required.
For more information about the ACS shelter/safe room, please visit https://www.acs-k12.org/shelter
