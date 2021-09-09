The Athens Utilities Customer Accounts office on Jefferson Street is closed to walk-in traffic but the drive-thru window remains open while several employees are quarantined for COVID-19.
The employees who do not need to quarantine will operate the window, respond to emails, and take calls.
Tentatively, Customer Accounts will reopen for public walk-in traffic on Monday.
Payments can still be made by phone, online, kiosk and bank draft in addition to the drive-thru window.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.