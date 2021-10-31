Bear and the brothers Thor and Bagheera weigh only 40 pounds combined and have confused people about their breeds since birth, but the three dogs have become part of their owners' family.
“We cannot have children, so we put our hopes and dreams into these puppies," Crystal Smith said as tears formed in her eyes.
She said she knows the difference between people and dogs, but “it’s heartbreaking when one passes. It’s just like losing a human to me. Like a loved one.”
The 8-pound Bear, a miniature pinscher, was 8 years old when he came into the lives of Smith and her husband, Jeremy. Bear's previous owner needed to find him a new home. The Smiths already had a miniature pinscher, who later died, and decided to adopt Bear.
A lot of people think Bear is a Chihuahua because he is so small. He is only about half the size of a regular miniature pinscher, Crystal said.
The 13-pound Thor and 19-pound Bagheera are almost 22 months old. "They were born at the beginning of the pandemic, January of 2020,” said Crystal.
The parents of the brothers were supposed to be registered miniature pinschers, or min pins, but it has become apparent they're not full-blooded min pins.
“We actually had names picked out for them before we even met them, and as soon as we met them, Thor came busting out of the box. We automatically knew that he was Thor,” Crystal said.
“Bagheera, bless his heart, was hunkered down in the corner, very skittish and very scared and very protective. We automatically thought Bagheera was the perfect name for him,” she said.
Thor is supposed to be a chocolate min pin, but on his back right foot, he has white toes. She said Bagheera is unique looking. “He has these beautiful, golden, topaz eyes."
When Bear was adopted, he already had a docked tail, but did not have clipped ears. Bear can lift his ears straight up while most min pins without clipped ears are unable to do so.
Crystal and Jeremy decided against clipping the ears or docking the tails of Thor and Bagheera. This makes them look even more unique. Somewhat like Bear, Thor can lift one ear.
The boys made themselves at home and now their favorite thing to do is snuggle in Crystal’s lap when she is in a recliner. They find great enjoyment in running up and down the fence line with the neighbor’s dog, but also like to relax and chew their bones and toys.
Bagheera, in particular, seems to really enjoy barking at anybody and anything, said Crystal. Although it drives them crazy, they would never trade him.
Another thing Thor and Bagheera love is peanut butter and baby carrots, although not together. When it is dinner time, Thor must have a special insert in his bowl to make him eat more slowly. According to Jeremy, Thor would eat so fast he would give himself a bellyache.
While it still takes Thor only 30 to 60 seconds to eat, it takes his brother, Bagheera 15 to 20 minutes to eat. Thor had to be trained not to eat Bagheera’s food while he takes his time with dinner.
“Thor’s our vacuum cleaner,” said Crystal. After all three dogs are done eating, whether it is dinner or treats, Thor comes along and licks the bowls clean and eats all the crumbs.
Thor does not just eat what is given to him; he will eat anything. The Smiths have to keep a close eye on him because they have found pieces of tile and screws in his mouth. He also eats flowers.
Crystal explains how all three are special to them. Bagheera and Thor, with their youth, bring joy, excitement, and positive energy into their home. Since he is older and slower, “Bear brings a calmness to our home. He reminds us to slow down, take in life, and not to rush.”
At the end of the day, Bear will most likely already be in his bed, where he often finds comfort sleeping. If the brothers are tired, they will put themselves to bed, which is two crates on either side of Jeremy and Crystal’s bed.
