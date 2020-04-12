The Daily's photographers stay constantly on the move between assignments, but that gives us more chances to see little moments that might not be exciting to one person but provide a feeling of nostalgia for someone else. It happened to me a few weeks ago when I saw John Robertson fishing at Hospitality Park with his son William.
I can't remember exactly where I was going, but I quickly turned around as soon as I saw them from my car. It was not long after the virus began to escalate in Alabama. Even now, many people consider fishing as their first choice of outdoor activity.
Seeing John with his 22-month-old son made me think back to fishing with my dad when I was younger. Currently, we may not be able to go see our friends as much as we'd like, but important memories can still be made with those living in our homes.
About the series: Behind the Lens is a photo column that explores the thoughts and mechanics behind images of the community taken by Decatur Daily photojournalists. These photos resonate with the photographer, either through the story behind the shot or the image itself.
About the photographer: Daniel Busey is a North Carolina native who has been with The Decatur Daily since 2018. He earned an associate's degree in photojournalism from Randolph Community College in Asheboro, North Carolina. He has previously worked for The Dispatch of Lexington.
