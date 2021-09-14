Longtime Decatur Municipal Court Judge Billy Cook Jr. plans to retire in November after 25 years on the bench, and those who work with him say he will be hard to replace.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Cook, 60, signed his retirement papers Aug. 27. His last day will be Nov. 30. She presented a proposal on a search for his replacement to the City Council on Monday, and it includes accepting applications for 30 days.
Sandlin said Municipal Court judge is considered a department director that’s hired by the City Council. The judge’s pay range is between $78,209 and $119,005.
“Judge Cook certainly has served the city with honor as you think any judge would,” Mayor Tab Bowling said.
A Brewton native, Cook graduated from Alabama's law school in 1986 and worked for Slate, Cook & Waters law firm before moving to the Municipal Court in 1996. Cook said he plans to travel after retirement. He also recently completed a program at Highlands College in Birmingham and will do some marketplace ministry.
"It's time to see what's next in life," he said.
City Prosecutor Emily Baggett, who has been presenting cases in front of Cook for 11 years, said Decatur remains among the few larger cities in which municipal court has a daily docket.
Bowling said Cook sees between 15,000 and 18,000 cases a year.
“He is responsible for an awful lot of cases,” Bowling said.
Those who served with Cook or before him praised his character, demeanor and the way he ran his courtroom.
“I am so sad that Judge is retiring, but I don’t (begrudge) him a great retirement,” Public Defender Denise Matthess Hill wrote in an email.
Consistent approach
Baggett called Cook “one of the most genuine and understanding judges. He really truly cares about the individuals who come before him. He wants to see the good in everyone and, unfortunately, that’s not always possible in the legal profession.”
Baggett said Cook is so consistent that she often finds herself quoting him. She said he often warns people in the courtroom that, ‘This is not TV. This is not all going to be done in an hour so please be patient.’”
She said she likes his method of dealing with two fighting parents who are likely headed toward a divorce.
“He will tell them, ‘You have a child and 30 years down the road you’re likely going to be grandparents. The two of you are going to be linked together for a long time. You need to learn to work together,’” Baggett said.
Baggett remembered a time when a group of juveniles had to face Cook in court over a fight. She said he explained the case so well that the “young people really got it. They may not have liked the decision, but they respected it.”
She said Cook understands that sometimes people just want their day in court and for someone to listen to what they have to say.
Cook started a system that helps people pay fines. He is also willing to work with those who come before him “to get the best outcome possible,” Magistrate Tony Bolan said.
Bolan said Cook’s daily goal is to make sure people don’t have to appear in court again by changing their lives. A good outcome in Cook’s mind is when a defendant makes a change in his or her life, he said.
“He’s always working from a positive standpoint and that’s hard in the legal system in which we work,” Bolan said.
'Ethical character'
District Judge Shelly Slate Waters probably knows Cook as well as anyone since he is her brother-in-law and a former co-worker. Cindy Slate Cook and Billy Cook met in law school at the University of Alabama and were married in 1986.
Starting in 1990, Waters worked at the law firm where her father and Billy Cook were partners. She later became a district judge.
“He was a mentor,” Waters said. “He is really good at helping young lawyers.”
Waters said all any attorney has to work with “is our name, reputation, time and knowledge of the law,” and Cook has a stellar reputation.
“No one will have any problems with Judge Cook’s ethical character and demeanor as a judge,” Waters said.
Cook replaced Brent Craig as municipal judge in 1996. When he took the job, the court was handling about 8,000 cases yearly. Now it probably handles double that most years, with a high of 21,000 in 2019. Cook estimated he's seen 400,000 cases, which includes traffic cases, but his position has been rewarding.
"The greatest joy in my life is seeing people who are struggling with life turn themselves around and get back on track," he said.
