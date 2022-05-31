Calhoun Community College’s student manufacturing team finished in the top three for the second straight year as the runners-up in the 2022 Project MFG National Championship held in Wichita, Kansas, last week.
Tad Montgomery, Calhoun machine tool technology instructor and team sponsor, said the two-day integrated manufacturing competition tested the skill of students in 32 teams from across the country in welding, programming and machining.
The Project MFG competitions are put on by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Members of the Calhoun team and their specialty are Barry McCall Atchison, welding; Matt Jones, welding SME; Ross Treloar, CNC machinist; George Cassimus, machining SME; and Caleb Gullion, CNC programmer.
Each team is presented with a tight budget as well as a challenge to create a product that is to be built using the required specifications. They are charged hourly rates against their budgets.
Calhoun’s team member are skilled in CNC 5-axis programming, welding, metrology, and CNC 5-axis machining. Those competencies were necessary as judges scored the projects based on programming and production time, tooling and material costs, as well as overall quality.
All machining components were inspected for dimensional size and geometric tolerances. The welding portion of the competition consisted of aluminum and steel tanks which had to withstand pressure testing along with adhering to a weld procedure standard.
