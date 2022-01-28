The Decatur Parks and Recreation Department has 14th Avenue Southwest, between Douthit and Second streets, closed until 2:30 p.m. today for tree work.
City cutting trees on 14th Avenue Southwest today
- By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
