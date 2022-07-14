Environmental Services continues to have loader truck problems, so routes are limited today with only six trucks on the road picking up bulk-load items, Daniel Boutwell, director of the department, said this morning.
The trucks that pick up old appliances, large limbs and other heavy items are running today in these Southeast Decatur areas:
• Sixth Avenue to Somerville Road.
• Magnolia Street to Prospect Drive.
• Eighth Street to Church Street.
• Enolam Boulevard, Donna Avenue and 19th Avenue areas.
Environmental Services picked up 68.42 tons of bulk trash on Wednesday.
