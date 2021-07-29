A contractor has completed bridge girder installation over the southbound lanes of I-65 at Exit 347, eliminating the need for detours, but some single-lane closures will be needed today, the Alabama Department of Transportation says.
The closures will occur because the contractor is moving equipment in preparation for the next stage of girder installation.
Girder installation over the northbound lanes, which will require a detour of northbound traffic onto the exit ramps, may begin as early as Monday.
Miller & Miller is currently working on a $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project to widen the Huntsville Brownsferry Road overpass.
Additional lanes will be constructed on Huntsville Brownsferry Road from U.S. 31 to I-65 in an upcoming Rebuild Alabama project, for which a $13.3 million contract was awarded June 16 to Rogers Group. The city of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.
The ridiculous design of all time at HWY 31 north at the Y needs a complete overhaul. Who was it that thought having 2 lanes of traffic merge into 1 . . in a curve . . on top of an overpass was a good idea?
