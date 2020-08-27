More than 200 Decatur City Schools students and staff were in quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, including nine students and five staff who recently tested positive for the virus.
Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield on Wednesday said the 204 quarantined students and 24 quarantined staff either have the virus or were exposed to it, though some of that exposure came from outside of the schools.
“Don’t think all 204 of those (quarantined students) were because of close contacts at school. It’s probably running 60-40, 40% being outside of school and 60% running in school,” Satterfield said at a board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, two students at Austin Junior High, one student at Chestnut Grove Elementary, three students at Decatur High, one student at Decatur Middle, one student at Eastwood Elementary and one student at West Decatur Elementary were positive for COVID-19.
Three of the five confirmed cases among staff are located at Banks-Caddell Elementary, and one each came from Decatur Middle and the AIM developmental program.
Satterfield said information regarding COVID-19 cases within the district will be made public every seven to 10 days.
School board president Karen Duke said the district is releasing the information to keep the community informed.
“We want everybody to know what is going on in Decatur City Schools. We’re totally transparent and we feel like what we see right now is a very good indication that what we’re doing to keep our kids safe, and our teachers safe, and our administrators (safe) is working,” Duke said. “We’ve got a few (cases), but we’re real pleased with where we are right now, and we’re going to continue.”
In addition to the 228 students and staff who were quarantined as of Monday afternoon, the district has cleared a total of 151 people — 127 students and 24 staff — to return to school after a quarantine. This cumulative figure includes the Austin High band students and staff who were quarantined after COVID-19 exposure prior to the start of the school year, as well as any athletes who were quarantined.
Some students who are asked by the system to quarantine for 14 days are returning to school earlier if they are cleared to return by a physician. Satterfield said he confirmed with the Alabama State Department of Education lead nurse Jennifer Ventress that school nurses cannot override a physician’s decision to clear a student to return to school.
Satterfield said the district will provide physicians with a note saying that a student has been placed on quarantine by their school.
“Then if the doctor overrules that, that’s going to take someone above our authority to change that. Dr. Mackey could change that, by order, so could the governor, and I guess so could (the Alabama Department of Public Health),” Satterfield said.
The board will likely revise its reopening plan so that effective Friday, school closures and protocols are no longer determined solely by the ADPH risk advisory levels. Previously, Superintendent Michael Douglas said the majority of students would transition to virtual instruction if Morgan County were issued a red, or “very high risk,” designation.
The ADPH has not yet rolled out ZIP code-specific advisory levels, and Satterfield said the risk level assigned to Morgan County as a whole is too broad to make precise decisions about the Decatur system.
He said on the one hand, Morgan County could be coded green for “low risk,” but the Decatur City Schools system could have an outbreak that prompts the closure of the district or an individual school, but on the other hand, the county could be coded red despite a lack of cases locally.
“Why should we go totally virtual when it’s not impacting our instruction, our students and our staff?” Satterfield said.
Under the revised re-entry plan, the ADPH advisory levels will be used as an indicator of the threat posed by COVID-19, in addition to monitoring the presence of cases and exposure within the system and at each individual class, grade level and school.
--
Morgan County Schools
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Morgan County Schools system had five positive cases of COVID-19, with a staff member and two students from Brewer High testing positive, in addition to a student at Union Hill and a West Morgan High student who is learning off-campus.
Morgan County Schools declined to release information regarding the number of students and staff in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.
The ADPH on Wednesday reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 among Morgan County residents, bringing the seven-day average of new cases per day to 17. Decatur Morgan Hospital had 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients Wednesday, including four in intensive care and three on ventilators. Another 11 patients were suspected of having the disease, but awaiting test results.
