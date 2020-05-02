MONTGOMERY — One state veterans home has had 18 COVID-19-related deaths, an official said Friday.
Alabama Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis said the deaths were at the Bill Nichols Veterans Home in Alexander City. The facility has been particularly hard hit, with 42 active cases of the new coronavirus, Davis said. Since testing began at the home April 3, there have been 85 confirmed cases among residents. Thirty-nine employees have tested positive since March 30.
The facility has about 131 residents and 200 staff members.
Meanwhile, Davis said, all 51 state veterans affairs offices are undergoing assessments to see which can reopen to customer services Monday.
Davis said some offices will offer in-person services by appointment, others only over the phone and some will be closed and refer customers to a neighboring county’s facility.
Because of the particularly bad outbreak in the Bill Nichols home, Davis said, they tested everyone in the facility. Testing was completed April 18.
Davis said testing at other VA homes is still happening only when individuals exhibit symptoms.
“Testing does continue to be an issue,” Davis said.
He said Veterans Affairs continues to work with the Alabama Department of Public Health in securing more tests for facilities when needed.
Bob Horton, a spokesman for Alabama’s VA department, said Friday that no other residents in VA homes in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three employees at the William F. Green Home in Bay Minette have tested positive. Horton said many employees who have tested positive have been asymptomatic and three have fully recovered and returned to work.
Davis also said that burials at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort will continue, but memorial services including military honor guards cannot happen until concerns over COVID-19 are lifted.
