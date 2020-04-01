Two Lawrence County farmers markets will open a couple weeks later this year, but officials said it is not necessarily the COVID-19 outbreak causing the delay.
Duel Borden, manager of the Lawrence County Farmers Market in Moulton, and Mike Parker, Town Creek mayor, said the rainy first three months of the year has made it difficult for farmers to plant their crops.
On Wednesday, The Tennessee Valley Authority said the region received 24.61 inches of rainfall during the first quarter of the year. “January through March was the wettest three months of any year in 131 years of record,” said TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler in an email.
Borden said the Lawrence County Farmers Market should be open in early May. He said traditionally it opens Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays by mid-April.
Meanwhile, Parker said the town’s farmers market on Main Street will likely open May 2. “It’s just been too wet,” he said. “I’m not sure the coronavirus has anything to do with the delay, which will be about two weeks for us.”
The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market will open as planned April 11 and will have more space between vendor tables, according to market manager Elizabeth Thompson.
