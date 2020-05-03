The Morgan County, Hartselle and Lawrence County school systems will restart their school meal programs this week after the expiration last week of Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order.
The Decatur City Schools and Athens City Schools feeding programs continued throughout the order, which was issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will start distributing a week of meals each Monday,” Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said. “I’m proud of the way the community stepped up to provide meals while our program was suspended because of the pandemic. They even had more than one day of food pickup. They were very kind to our families in need.”
Jones said five breakfasts and five lunches for students can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays at Hartselle High.
Morgan County announced it will restart its Grab-N-Go meal program Wednesday.
“We understand this is a big help for our families who are unemployed or underemployed right now," said Bill Hopkins Jr., Morgan County superintendent. "Throughout this pandemic, our top priority has been to help our families in whatever ways we can."
Lisa Screws, spokeswoman for the school system, said the program will follow the pattern in place before the stay-at-home order forced the suspension of the program to keep child nutrition program workers safe. She said the program should be in place until the end of the school year May 20.
Students’ families can pick up meals from 10 a.m. to noon at Union Hill School, Lacey’s Spring School, Cotaco School, Eva School, Sparkman School, Priceville High, Falkville schools, Danville Middle School and West Morgan Elementary.
In Lawrence County, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the meal program will restart Wednesday and food also will be distributed May 13 and May 20. “Families will receive a week of meals in one day,” he said.
He said students’ families can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays at East Lawrence Elementary, Hazlewood Elementary, Hatton Elementary, Mount Hope School, Moulton Elementary and Speake School. He said students must be in the car at the time of pickup.
Athens City Schools, which also provides for Limestone County students, will be providing meals for three days on Mondays and two days’ worth on Thursdays. The meals can be picked up at Athens Elementary School from 10 a.m. to noon, said Assistant Superintendent Beth Patton.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said meals will continue to be distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays.
“We’ve had no changes in our distribution,” he said.
