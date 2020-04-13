TRINITY — Three Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. trustees were reelected at its first-ever virtual annual meeting Saturday as the utility received 3,914 mailed-in votes, according to a company spokesman.
Trustees reelected were Jimmie Halbrooks (District 4), Linda Owens (District 5) and Sandy Fields (District 6). They were unopposed and will serve three-year terms.
The winners of the 10 $2,000 J.R. Knouff scholarships were Benjamin Estep of UAB, Savanna Pelfrey of Danville High, Brandon Bullard and Andrew Ekema of Hartselle High, Phillip Haggard of West Morgan High, Bret Mason of R.A. Hubbard High, Carlos Esquivel of Falkville High, Jathan Owens of Hatton High, Jabari Brown of Austin High and Edward Arnett of East Lawrence High.
Hollee Mason of Somerville and Hannah Gregory of Hartselle won $500 electric cooperative foundation scholarships.
The meeting was streamed live on social media and no in-person business sessions were conducted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
