They miss the small things: church service on Sunday morning, rounds of golf, dance classes, impromptu trips to the supermarket and talking with friends on the front porch.
Simply, they miss life.
"It's been challenging. It's a whole new way of life. But we know there are better days ahead," Decatur resident Marthalyn Biles said.
With concerns over the coronavirus mounting, many people limited their movements, venturing away from home only for trips to the grocery store, the post office and to visit relatives. Others, like Billy and Marthalyn Biles, after an urging from their children, opted to self-quarantine and eliminate all excursions.
Entering their fifth week of isolation, the Bileses, self-described extroverts, are adapting to a new routine. Rather than playing golf three times a week and sharing meals with friends, the couple goes on walks around the neighborhood, participates in St. John's Episcopal Church's virtual morning devotions and works in the yard.
"You know, we're going to have a great looking yard, probably, when this is over," Marthalyn Biles said.
For many, self-quarantining, the act of shutting yourself off from face-to-face contact with friends and family, is unnatural.
"Human beings are social creatures by nature. That need may be small or large depending on the individual," said Calhoun Community College psychology professor Tori Norris. "The good news is that we have a variety of ways to communicate with family and friends through technology."
While self-quarantining is not natural, experts said it will help "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus.
Since the diagnosis of the first case of COVID-19 in the United States on Jan. 21, more than 460,000 people in America have tested positive for the virus. As of Friday, the death toll in the United States reached 16,000 and was increasing by more than 1,000 each day.
The Bileses credited their children for what they jokingly call their "forced" isolation.
"Our son, Brandon Biles, has a Synergy lab in Mobile where they are testing, and our daughter, Barbi Belcher, also works with a Synergy lab here, so we really didn't have a choice. They made it very clear that at our age, 77 and 73, we needed to be quarantined. We are in that high-risk group," Marthalyn Biles said. "We didn't see where this was going but, thankfully, our children did."
The warnings from their children began March 12, the day the NCAA canceled March Madness and one day before Alabama announced the first diagnosis of the coronavirus in the state.
In the past month, the coronavirus washed over the country canceling church services, shuttering schools, emptying stores of milk, eggs and meat, and postponing the baseball season, concerts, golf tournaments and soccer matches.
"I'm surprised by the number of people who still aren't taking this seriously and think they are invincible to this," Priceville resident Hannah Terry said. "For me, it's not about me, it's about others. Anyone could be a carrier of the virus and pass it to other people and not know."
Like the Bileses, Terry and her two children, Jonah, a first grader, and Piper, a kindergartner, started quarantining in mid-March, two weeks after they returned from a Disney Cruise.
Tested for virus
"We went on a cruise from Feb. 28 to March 5. At that time, we knew the coronavirus existed, but it wasn't like it is now. We washed our hands constantly and the kids weren't allowed to touch hardly anything," Hannah Terry said.
On March 19, Huntsville Hospital's flu and fever clinic tested Piper, who ran a low-grade fever and started coughing up blood-tinged mucus, for the coronavirus. Thirteen days passed before the family received Piper's negative results.
"My children are self-quarantining. They will not go anywhere — not to their grandparents' house, nowhere — until the guidelines are lifted," said Hannah Terry, who works from home and leaves only when unable to purchase necessary grocery items via Instacart.
Kurtis Terry, a UPS truck driver, continues to work. Between each delivery, he sanitizes his hands. Upon returning home, he covers himself with a disinfectant spray, leaves his shoes outside, places his uniform in the laundry room, washes his face and hands and brushes his teeth before spending a moment with his family.
"The kids are going stir-crazy. They miss their friends and their teachers. I miss random Target trips, but we are making it work," Hannah Terry said. "They do kid yoga in the morning, work on school work, go outside and jump on the trampoline, play with sidewalk chalk and we have dance parties."
To keep connected with their lives before the pandemic, Piper participates in virtual dance classes and Jonah writes letters to his best friend.
"They have actually been writing letters to each other in the mail. We're using this time to learn life skills. They are learning how to address an envelope, how to tell time on a clock with Roman numerals and how to use measuring cups when we cook. We are just trying to make the best out of this," Hannah Terry said.
'People are resilient'
That change in roles, with parents of young children becoming teachers and children with older parents becoming caretakers, can represent a challenge.
"I think one of the more difficult challenges for many has been the massive changes to their daily schedules and adjusting to new roles," Norris said. "These changes not only impact parents, businesses and schools, but children, too. Although we are all being presented with various obstacles, people are resilient. Trust in that resiliency."
The Bileses plan on self-quarantining for the near future. For groceries and necessary supplies, they rely on their daughter, who stops by several times a week. She leaves the bags on the front porch, adhering to the recommended 6 feet of social distancing. Their daughter, along with a friend, who drops off books for Marthalyn, and delivery drivers from local restaurants, are the Bileses' only visitors.
"We love to socialize, so that's been difficult. Before, we used to have friends over and sit on the porch once or twice a week, but we don't do that anymore because we don't know where they've been," Biles said.
While they miss the activities that once occupied their lives — "I miss golf, when you're used to playing three times a week, it's hard," Billy Biles said — the couple tries to concentrate on the positive.
"We found other ways to occupy our time. We probably would never have done morning prayer with Father Chase Ackerman at St. John's if not for this, and now we do it every day," Marthalyn Biles said. "We also started walking, something else we had never really done before. We know so many other people are truly struggling and have it a lot worse at this time. We are thankful for what God allows us to do."
