The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board temporarily closed 78 stores Tuesday, including one in Decatur and one in Hartselle, and reduced hours at others in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Because of staffing requirements and health concerns, we believe that closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” ABC’s government relations manager Dean Argo said in an email.
Among the stores closed is one at 1820 Sixth Ave. S.E. in Decatur and one at 1922 U.S. 31 North in Hartselle. The ABC store in Athens is not on the closure list.
In 2018, ABC had 864 employees, according to Alabama State Personnel Department data. There are about 170 stores statewide
Argo said that staff at the shuttered stores would be moved to others nearby.
Stores remaining open will operate from noon to 7 p.m., Argo said.
Starting today, all stores will operate as “over the counter,” Argo said, to keep distance between customers and employees and no more than five customers at a time will be allowed in a store.
Customers will not be allowed to get products from store shelves. Store personnel will ask customers for their order, retrieve it and bring it to check out.
Customers are being asked to pay with credit and debit cards, not cash.
As of Tuesday evening, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 39 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the state. Twenty of them are in Jefferson County, the state’s most populated county.
With many people “social distancing” as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested, people are stocking up on everything, including alcohol.
“Over the last week or so, sales have been on the uptick,” Argo said Monday. “I’m not saying that that is directly related to COVID-19, but I will say that sales are increasing.”
On Sunday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a memo to all state agency directors saying they should advise employees to work from home if possible starting Monday. If working from home is not feasible, the employee should remain away from the workplace and practice social distancing, as appropriate, for the next several weeks, Ivey’s memo said.
Events and gatherings of more than 25 people have been discouraged by the Alabama Department of Public Health, with federal officials discouraging gatherings of more than 10. Schools and colleges across the state have closed or moved classes online.
