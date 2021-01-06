Twin coronavirus vaccines have begun to roll out across the United States, but individual states are going about administering and tracking those vaccines very differently.
In Alabama — and across the South — numbers are coming in slower than in most other states. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show four of the six states with the lowest vaccination rates as of Jan. 4 are in the South. That includes Alabama and two of its neighbors: Georgia and Mississippi.
State data shows 42,810 people in Alabama have begun the vaccination process for the coronavirus - meaning they’ve received the first of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That translates to about 0.9 percent of the state’s population — the third lowest percentage among Southern states, according to data collected by AL.com from state health departments across the South.
Across the entire United States, roughly 1.4 percent of people have received the first dose of a vaccination.
Data on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard was last updated on Monday, and only includes data as of the week ending Jan. 2. That means the state’s data is slightly older than many other Southern states, which could lead to the appearance of lower numbers for Alabama.
The CDC and state health departments sometimes report different vaccine numbers, but no matter how you look at it, Alabama is near the bottom of the list for vaccinations. Only Mississippi, Georgia and Kansas have vaccinated a lower percentage of their populations, according to the CDC. Kansas has the lowest percentage in the country at just under 0.7 percent, followed by Georgia and Mississippi at just over 0.7 percent, according to CDC data last updated on Jan. 4.
Alabama and its neighbors to the east and west have all reported low vaccination numbers, but it’s not because they’re running out of vaccines.
According to CDC data, Alabama has received nearly 160,000 vaccine doses, but only around 25 percent of them have been administered. In Mississippi, 26 percent of 84,000 doses sent there have been given out, and in Georgia has only used 16 percent of 484,000 doses.
Those numbers are all in the bottom half among Southern states, with Georgia’s figure coming dead last.
Data collected by Bloomberg, which uses the highest vaccination numbers between state health departments and the CDC, shows Alabama’s percentage of shots used ranks 11th lowest in the country. Five of the bottom 10 states on that list are in the South, including four of the bottom five.
Vaccine distribution is still in its early days, and has been uneven across the state.
David Spillers, the CEO of the Huntsville Hospital system, said last week that the hospital system had administered about 74 percent of the 6,825 Pfizer vaccine doses it received in Huntsville and Athens, significantly higher than the state’s overall figure reported on the ADPH and CDC websites.
Vaccinations will start to ramp up in coming weeks, and the numbers may grow faster as the state moves away from the holiday season.
