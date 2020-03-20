GULF SHORES — Alabama on Thursday ordered the closure of day cares, beaches and on-site dining in restaurants as the state tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The measure expands restrictions that had been in place for six counties surrounding Birmingham to all 67 counties in the state, and closes state beaches during the busy spring break season.
"We fully acknowledge that we are imposing hardship on people," state Health Officer Scott Harris said at a news conference. "Please take this seriously. This virus is serious and can kill. It is particularly deadly for our seniors and those people who have chronic health problems," Harris said.
The order requires:
• All preschools and child care centers to close beginning Thursday. Alabama had already closed public schools until April 6. There are exceptions for day cares that exclusively serve hospitals and first responders
• All beaches in the state, whether private or public, to close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
• All restaurants to end on-site dining, although takeout and delivery may continue.
• All gatherings of 25 people or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between people, are prohibited. The governor said she was working to clarify the impact on employers. The Department of Public Health said it would provide additional information today.
• All nursing homes and hospitals will restrict visitation.
• All elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed, effective immediately.
The order lasts through April 5.
"Despite our best efforts, the threat of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread and, unfortunately, we have not yet reached peak impact," Gov. Kay Ivey said.
Health officials said Alabama had 68 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up 17 from a day earlier, with 14 counties affected. The state's most populous area, Jefferson County, has the largest number.
Madison County had five cases, up four from the previous day, and Limestone County had one. No cases have been reported in Morgan or Lawrence counties.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
The goal of slowing disease transmission is to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed, health officials said.
Don Williamson of the Alabama Hospital Association said there are 1,344 ventilators in the state and about 550 of those are in use on an average day. He said those may have to be shifted around the state as they have in past severe flu outbreaks.
"My big concern is this, as the tsunami approaches us in the coming weeks that we are going to be challenged to have enough ventilators for the state at large," Williamson said.
Alabama's largest coastal city had already announced to close public beaches because throngs of young people on spring break are ignoring rules meant to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said the tourist-dependent city would shut down the beaches today through April 6 to ward off large numbers of students gathering on the sand.
"This will be a threat to our livelihood, but it's also a threat to lives," Craft said.
In neighboring Orange Beach, Mayor Tony Kennon said students flocked to Alabama at least in part because of restrictions in Florida, which closed its restaurant and nightclubs while many in Alabama remain open.
"We have more spring breakers right now in this town than we've had in the last three years," Kennon said.
Prominent businesses including the Flora-Bama Lounge and LuLu's, a popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, have shut down temporarily, but others remain open.
Two cases have been confirmed in state nursing homes, one involving a patient and the other a worker, according to the Alabama Nursing Home Association. The group didn't say which facilities were involved, but visitation already has been curtailed at nursing homes statewide.
