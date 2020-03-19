Alabama is postponing a closely watched Republican primary runoff between former U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions and a formidable rival because of the coronavirus, the governor announced Wednesday.
The Senate runoff between Sessions and former football coach Tommy Tuberville will now be held July 14 instead of March 31, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The winner of the GOP runoff will face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November. The delay also affects primary runoffs for state and local races.
The Morgan County runoff to determine the Republican nominee for District Court Judge Place 3 will also be on the July 14 ballot. The winner of the GOP primary between Decatur attorney Kevin Kusta and City Prosecutor Emily Baggett will face Paul Ray Holland, also a Decatur attorney, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said he was glad Ivey moved the runoff date.
“Our poll workers are usually in the age range that is most vulnerable, and we don’t want to expose them to anything that we don’t have to,” Cain said. “We want to protect our poll workers, and I think (voter) turnout will be very, very low at this point.”
Five other states also have postponed their primaries because of the coronavirus pandemic: Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio. In announcing the decision, Ivey noted the White House recommendation that people avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
"We would be taking a human health risk just by having people stand in line waiting to vote," she said.
Sessions is seeking to reclaim the Senate seat he held for 20 years before becoming President Donald Trump's first attorney general. He stepped down from that post when his relationship with Trump soured over his recusal from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The delay sends the nationally watched Senate race, which had been just two weeks away, into an extended three-month overtime.
"It's a curveball or something that no one's really ever seen in electoral politics," said political consultant David Mowery. A key factor will be if the candidates have the financial resources to run an extended advertising campaign at a time of heavy news consumption, "while you have a captive audience," Mowery said.
Tuberville led in the initial round of primary voting, taking 33% of the vote to Sessions' 31%. The former football coach then picked up an important endorsement from Trump, something some considered a death knell for the Sessions camp.
The extra time could potentially give Sessions a window to try to blunt Tuberville's momentum coming off primary night, Mowery said. If the coronavirus crisis continues, the campaigns' abilities to muster voter turnout through absentee ballots will be increasingly important.
Looking to the general election, Jones could get a boost if he appears to be helping to manage the national coronavirus crisis, Mowery added.
In a statement, Sessions said the "safety and health of Alabamians must take precedence" and challenged Tuberville to debate now that the runoff is months, rather than weeks, away.
