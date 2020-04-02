MONTGOMERY — Alabama on Wednesday reached more than 1,100 cases of the coronavirus, with at least 17 confirmed deaths from the virus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said that 28 deaths have been reported in COVID-19 patients, and the state has so far confirmed that 17 of those were caused by the respiratory illness.
Locally, Morgan County reported 19 cases, Limestone County 23 cases and Lawrence County 3 cases. No deaths have been reported in the three counties.
"We passed a not-welcome milestone today. We are now over a thousand cases with deaths in the mid-20s," Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham said during a press briefing.
Marrazzo said the hospital is caring for about 50 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and about one-third are in intensive care and requiring ventilatory support.
Jefferson County, which includes the city of Birmingham, has the highest number of cases in the state. Marrazzo said it is too early to tell if social-distancing measures have "flattened the curve" on the outbreak in Birmingham, but emphasized the need to maintain those measures.
East Alabama Medical Center, which serves another area hit hard by the outbreak, said the hospital has 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 12 that are suspected to have the illness.
Alabama nursing homes this week expressed alarm that they may be forced to take back still-ill residents who were hospitalized for the virus.
The Alabama Nursing Home Association released a statement responding to a letter from the Jefferson County Health Officer Mark Wilson saying that the patients can be released back to nursing homes under certain conditions. The letter cited concerns about the need to preserve hospital bed capacity as infections spread.
"For the past month, Alabama nursing homes have been doing everything they can to prevent COVID-19 from entering their buildings," the Nursing Home Association said in a statement. The group said nursing homes should not be forced "to accept patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 even though they still exhibit symptoms and have not fully recovered."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, and the overwhelming majority of people recover. But severe cases can need respirators to survive, and with infections spreading exponentially, hospitals across the country are either bracing for a coming wave of patients, or already struggling to keep up.
